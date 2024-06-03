Other World Computing Introduces Intel Thunderbolt Share for the Thunderbolt Go Dock

Exciting New Application from Intel Enables Fast PC-to-PC Connectivity

TAIPEI, Taiwan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Intel—Other World Computing – the leading solution provider of computer hardware, accessories, and software that bring artistic expression and the digital world together for creative professionals and consumers of technology – today announced at the COMPUTEX tradeshow, a collaboration with Intel® Thunderbolt™ Share to provide fast PC-to-PC experiences via the Other World Computing Thunderbolt™ Go Dock. For those attending COMPUTEX this year, please visit the Other World Computing exhibit at booth K1205A in the Nangang Exhibit Hall 1.









By pairing the Thunderbolt Go Dock with a Thunderbolt-equipped PC, one can enjoy an optimal shared computing experience. Thunderbolt Share serves as the ultimate digital KVM by enabling the sharing of devices and content between two Thunderbolt-equipped computers easily from a single Thunderbolt port. It is the easy and fast way to do more between two PCs. With the Thunderbolt Share capabilities of the Thunderbolt Go Dock multitasking between computers will be enhanced with content and peripheral sharing capabilities. It will work seamlessly with both Thunderbolt 4 or Thunderbolt 5-based PCs and accessories. Intel Thunderbolt Share allows for a monitor, mouse, keyboard, storage, and files to be shared between two PCs all at the speed of Thunderbolt technology.

Thunderbolt Share is a software application that allows multiple PCs running Windows OS to connect and share over a Thunderbolt connection. To use this software, one of the connected Thunderbolt products needs to be licensed. For those who wish to take advantage of Thunderbolt Share with any two Thunderbolt 4 or Thunderbolt 5-enabled Windows PCs, the Thunderbolt Go Dock from Other World Computing is a gateway.

First introduced at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the Thunderbolt Go Dock is an example of why Other World Computing is the leading end-to-end solution provider. A full-featured Thunderbolt dock with a built-in power supply, the Thunderbolt Go Dock is designed with aircraft-grade, heat-dissipating aluminum and 11 ports to address the demands of the mobile workflow. Now with the capability of Thunderbolt Share, those who use the Thunderbolt Go Dock in a PC environment will have the added benefit of quick PC-to-PC exchange.

“ The team at Other World Computing is always seeking more ways to enable our customers to do more with less and the addition of Intel’s Thunderbolt Share to our Thunderbolt Go Dock is an ideal solution for those that work with more than one computer in the same environment,” said Larry O’Connor, CEO, and founder of Other World Computing. “ We are pleased to be able to work with Intel in this next evolution of Thunderbolt capabilities.”

The Thunderbolt Go Dock is ideal for those seeking additional ports and functionality, or faster Ethernet file transfers, notebook charging (90W power delivery), and memory card ingest (2.5 GbE/s). With three key factors in mobile docks being space, weight, and performance, the built-in power supply of the Thunderbolt Go Dock eliminates the need to carry around a bulky power brick.

Additional key features and benefits include:

Three Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports with up to 40Gb/s (5,000MB/s) + power

Two USB-A ports and a USB-C for easy connection of most modern devices without compromise

Fast 2. 5G Ethernet connection

Ethernet connection HDMI port for 8K displays

Ingest photos and videos via the SD card reader

3.5 mm audio jack for headphones or microphone

The OWC Thunderbolt™ Go Dock with Intel® EVO™ certification is now available for $299.99 and includes the new Thunderbolt Share capabilities, which are enabled via software download from the Intel Thunderbolt Share website (intel.com/thunderboltshare). For additional information, please visit OWC.com and follow Other World Computing on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter.

About Other World Computing:

Founded in 1988, Other World Computing (OWC), is a trusted provider of premium technology solutions tailored to enable creators and tech enthusiasts to bring their unique visions to life. The company develops high-performance end-to-end tools catering to a global community of creators at all levels of their craft, from Capture to Creation to Collaboration. The mission of extending the useful life of existing technology is a demonstration of the company’s commitment to a more sustainable world. The core value of Other World Computing is to design and manufacture industry-leading products that deliver excellence and are built to last for minimal environmental impact.

© Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

Contacts

Media Contacts:

Global PR: Nathan Papadopulos



Email : Npapadopulos@owc.com

APAC: Lucy Yeh, Marketing Manager for Asia



Email : lyeh@owc.com