OStream Announces OKdo Partnership for Scalable, Edge AI Media Processing

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OStream, the leading innovator of Edge AI media systems, announced a global partnership with OKdo, the innovative Single Board Computer and Internet of Things arm of the RS Group PLC.

The technology partnership will allow integrators to enrich video and audio streams with the context to take real-time action at the edge while delivering image search engine features in their applications. The modular, clustered approach of OStream’s PipeRunner cluster technology allows for right-sized scaling from pilot (3 TOPs) to production (800 TOPs) all in one hardware unit. PipeRunner modules are based on NVIDIA ORIN and RockChip NPUs, computer vision specific CPUs and video encoder/decoders. The solution is deployed on the Edge and pulls media streams from already deployed cameras in the environment.

OKdo has licensed OStream’s PipeRunner technology that automatically delegates Edge AI operations to the most optimized hardware component available across the cluster. AI operations run on NPUs, video on VPUs and computer vision tasks on CPUs. Historically, integrators are forced to choose between vertically scaled servers that offer static amounts of AI and CPU but no dedicated video processing. PipeRunner’s horizontal design let’s customers stack up NPU, CPU and VPU modules to previously unachievable scale.

OKdo PipeRunner will offer a separate track of boards that feature the trifecta of hardware acceleration from NPU, VPU and CPU coupled with the software to make it run smoothly at any level of expertise. The OStream cluster software will come standard on OKdo boards in this track offering a powerful layer that allows developers to deliver value faster. Says OStream CEO, Kerry Shih, “PipeRunner allows integrators to build horizontal, media processing solutions that scale up to 800 TOPs per device by clustering SBCs and surrounding it with video hardware acceleration and high speed backplane.”

OKdo CTO Richard Curtin says, “While the demand for AI applications at the edge is at an all time high, the SBC boards and software stacks offered today create too much work for integrators. We want to enable highly scalable AI applications without developers losing sleep over whether it will perform.” OKdo touts that the horizontal model of building AI supercomputers out of SBCs is far more cost effective than the more limited and expensive vertical model.

OKdo touts PipeRunner as being useful for makers and industrial integrators alike. It has been deployed with customers including a Fortune 100 company, several international integrators and bundled by a leading camera company. PipeRunner is designed to stream video and audio from cameras, execute AI models against the media and enrich the resulting metadata into the Object MP4 format. The extended format allows customers to take real-time action at the edge and build a data lake of searchable media.

About OStream

OStream is the leading innovator for enriching media streams with the context to trigger real-time action and offer intuitive search at scale. Its software and reference designs are available for licensing by device makers worldwide. The founders are 20 year veterans in IoT, video, streaming media and AI. The company is primarily located in Los Angeles and is privately funded.

About OKdo

OKdo is a global technology company, an operating brand of Electrocomponents plc (LSE:ECM), which is disrupting single board computer (SBC) and IoT segments. Offering a unique combination of hardware, software, development support, manufacturing services and community projects, it is the world’s first business uniquely focused on meeting the rapidly evolving needs of SBC and IoT customers, from makers and entrepreneurs to industrial designers, educators and resellers.

