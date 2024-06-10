Osmose Celebrates 90 Years of Pioneering Contributions to Utilities Asset Management

Continues to Lead the Way in Ensuring Resilient Grids, Strong Networks and Safe Energy.

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#electricutilities—Osmose Utilities Services, Inc. (“Osmose”), the leading provider of critical assessment, life extension, and restoration services for electric utility and telecommunications infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand is celebrating its 90th year in business.





Founded in Buffalo, New York, Osmose has evolved from its origins as a wood preservatives innovator to a comprehensive provider of engineered, asset management solutions for electric utilities and telecommunications companies worldwide. Through its accumulated knowledge, deep experience, and relentless focus on innovation, Osmose has been at the forefront of improving the resilience and reliability of critical utility infrastructure.

“So much has changed in the utility sector over the past 90 years, but the foundation of what Osmose stands for has not changed. It has always been about delivering the highest quality service and products to help our customers with their complex asset management issues,” said Osmose CEO Mike Adams. “Our commitment to excellence and innovation has not only driven our growth but has also empowered utility companies to optimize their operations and ensure structural resilience and service reliability for millions of people. With rising demand for electricity and telecommunications services, we’re better positioned than ever to help these critical utilities to grow their networks while safeguarding their operations.”

As it enters its 10th decade, Osmose continues to make significant investments in technology and services through acquisitions and new product offerings. Mark Copeland, Osmose’s Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, emphasized the company’s dedication to technological advancement and data analytics. “Osmose’s vision has always been forward-looking, with a strong emphasis on leveraging technology and data analytics to drive smarter decision-making in grid asset management. Our dedication to innovation is unwavering, and we continue to invest in cutting-edge solutions that redefine asset management and enhance grid resiliency and performance.”

Osmose’s journey from a wood preservatives pioneer to a structural asset management partner underscores its adaptability and foresight in an ever-evolving industry. As Osmose commemorates its 90th anniversary, the company looks ahead to a future of continued growth, innovation, and commitment to supporting the critical infrastructure that powers our world.

About Osmose Utilities Services, Inc.

Founded in 1934, Osmose is the market-leading provider of critical inspection, mobile contact voltage testing, maintenance, and restoration services for electric transmission, distribution, and telecommunications utilities in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company employs more than 4,000 people. Osmose’s field technicians, professional engineers, wood scientists, and corrosion experts utilize their expertise to identify and solve issues to make utility infrastructure safer, longer lasting and more resilient while lowering the total cost of ownership. Osmose is a portfolio company of EQT Infrastructure. Learn more at https://www.osmose.com/.

