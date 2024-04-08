Osmose Acquires IMCORP, a Pioneer in Underground Cable Diagnostics

Enhances Comprehensive Utility Asset Management Portfolio





ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#electricutilities–Osmose Utilities Services, Inc. (“Osmose”), a leading provider of structural asset management solutions for the electric utility industry, is pleased to announce the acquisition of IMCORP, the technology leader in underground power cable life cycle condition assessment and performance. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone for Osmose as it expands its portfolio of services to include state-of-the-art diagnostics and assessments for underground power cable systems. The integration of IMCORP’s expertise and innovative technology with Osmose’s comprehensive asset management solutions will offer electric utilities an unparalleled approach to ensuring the reliability and performance of both above ground and underground infrastructure.

“Joining forces with IMCORP is a natural extension of our commitment to providing our clients with the most advanced and effective solutions for managing their utility assets,” said Mike Adams, CEO of Osmose. “With the addition of IMCORP’s capabilities, we are now uniquely positioned to address the entire spectrum of infrastructure challenges faced by electric utilities, enhancing the resilience and efficiency of their networks.”

IMCORP has been instrumental in improving the reliability of underground power cable systems for utilities throughout the U.S. The company’s technology enables precise identification of cable system vulnerabilities, facilitating proactive maintenance and extending the lifespan of critical infrastructure.

“We are thrilled to become part of the Osmose family,” said Rob Karam, CEO of IMCORP. “Our shared vision of innovation and excellence in utility asset management will drive us to deliver even greater value to our customers, helping them achieve their goals of reliable and sustainable power delivery.”

The acquisition is expected to be seamless for customers of both companies, who can look forward to a broader range of services and enhanced support from the combined expertise of the Osmose and IMCORP teams.

For more information about Osmose and its comprehensive asset management solutions, please visit www.osmose.com.

About Osmose Utilities Services, Inc. Osmose Utilities Services, Inc. provides professional inspection, maintenance, and rehabilitation services for utility and telecommunications infrastructure. With a focus on extending the life of critical assets, Osmose leverages decades of experience and innovative technologies to deliver solutions that enhance the safety, reliability, and efficiency of electric and telecommunication networks. www.osmose.com

About IMCORP IMCORP is a leader in underground power cable diagnostics and reliability assessment. The company’s advanced diagnostic solutions enable utilities to optimize the performance and longevity of their cable systems, ensuring the delivery of safe and reliable power. www.imcorp.com

Contacts

Nathan Lee



Osmose



256-390-9793



nlee@osmose.com