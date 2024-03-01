Home Business Wire OSI Systems to Present at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
HAWTHORNE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIS), today announced that it will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Monday, March 4, 2024, at 08:00 AM PT.

To listen to the live webcast of the presentation, please visit the investor relations section of the OSI Systems website.

About OSI Systems, Inc.

OSI Systems, Inc. is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. We combine more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end-product markets. For more information on OSI Systems, Inc. or any of its subsidiary companies, visit www.osi-systems.com. News Filter: OSIS-G

Contacts

OSI Systems, Inc.
Ajay Vashishat

Vice President, Business Development

310-349-2237

avashishat@osi-systems.com

