OSI Systems to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2025 Industrials Conference

HAWTHORNE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIS), today announced that Alan Edrick, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan 2025 Industrials Conference on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 4:10 PM ET.

To listen to the live webcast of the presentation, please visit the investor relations section of the OSI Systems website.

OSI Systems, Inc. is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. We combine more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. For more information on OSI Systems, Inc. or any of its subsidiary companies, visit www.osi-systems.com. News Filter: OSIS-G

