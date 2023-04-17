OSI Systems Announces Third Quarter Conference Call

HAWTHORNE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OSI Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSIS) today announced that it will hold its quarterly conference call on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 9:00am PT to discuss its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

This call is being webcast through the investor relations section at www.osi-systems.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available from 12:00pm PT on April 27, 2023 until May 11, 2023. The replay may be accessed by visiting the investor relations section at www.osi-systems.com.

About OSI Systems, Inc.

OSI Systems, Inc. is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. For more information on OSI Systems, Inc. or its subsidiary companies, visit www.osi-systems.com. News Filter: OSIS-G

Contacts

OSI Systems, Inc.

Ajay Vashishat



Vice President, Business Development



310-349-2237



avashishat@osi-systems.com