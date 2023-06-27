OSI Receives the Diversity Supplier of the Year Award from the Western Regional Minority Supplier Development Council (WRMSDC)

SILICON VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OSI Engineering (OSI), a leading provider of Technology Workforce Solutions to some of the world’s leading technology innovators and Forbes 100 companies, was awarded the Diversity Supplier of the Year by the Western Regional Minority Supplier Development Council (WRMSDC), the organization that celebrates the best minority suppliers, corporate members, and community partners in Northern California, Nevada, and Hawai‘i.





The award announced at the Excellence in Supplier Diversity Awards Gala on May 11, 2023, recognized OSI’s commitment to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace as well as ensuring that future technology is built with diversity in mind.

“We are honored to receive this award from WRMSDC, which recognizes our dedication to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace,” said Javier Diaz, CEO of OSI. “Our team is made up of individuals from a wide range of backgrounds and experiences, and diversity is a key driver of our success as well as that of our partners who are driving tomorrow’s innovations.”

OSI has a long-standing commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion within its own organization and among its partners and suppliers. The company has implemented a range of initiatives to promote diversity and inclusion, including mentorship programs and supplier diversity programs.

“WRMSDC proudly recognizes and commends OSI Engineering for its unwavering dedication to excellence in its services, growth in sales, and job creation,” said Christine Liwai Garcia, Vice President of Program Development & Minority Business Services at WRMSDC. “OSI has supported WRMSDC’s activities in the past and is an engaged member of our community, building bridges for fellow minority entrepreneurs both within and beyond our diverse community. The Council is proud of their achievements, and we look forward to their continued success.”

For more information about OSI, please visit https://osiengineering.com/.

About OSI Engineering

OSI Engineering is a leading Technology Workforce Solutions provider across the globe. The company develops, implements, and manages workforce solutions through every stage of the product lifecycle, from early application development through final production, delivering the highest-level technology solutions. Our capabilities include managed service programs, contingent workforce services and recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) solutions.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Michael Martinez



Chief Communications Officer



OSI Engineering



408.391.8331



michael@adelantecommunications.com