Oshkosh Corporation to Participate in the Raymond James 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

OSHKOSH, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$OSK #oshkoshcorporation–Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), a leading innovator of purpose-built vehicles and equipment, will participate in a fireside chat at Raymond James’ 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference.


The event is scheduled to start at 9:15 a.m. EST on March 4, 2024, and will be webcast. To access the webcast, please visit www.oshkoshcorp.com prior to the start of the event.

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs approximately 17,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common purpose: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Hinowa, Power Towers, Pierce®, MAXIMETAL, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™ Communications, Oshkosh® Airport Products, JBT AeroTech and Pratt Miller. For more information, visit www.oshkoshcorp.com.

®, ™ All brand names referred to in this news release are trademarks of Oshkosh Corporation or its subsidiary companies.

Contacts

Financial:

Patrick Davidson

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

920.502.3266

Media:

Tim Gilman

Senior Manager, Communications and Branding

920-509-0617

