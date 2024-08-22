Home Business Wire Oshkosh Corporation to Participate in Jefferies Industrials Conference
Oshkosh Corporation to Participate in Jefferies Industrials Conference

OSHKOSH, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$OSK #oshkoshcorporation–Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), a leading innovator of purpose-built vehicles and equipment, will participate in a fireside chat at the annual Jefferies Industrials Conference.


Presenting on behalf of Oshkosh will be president and CEO, John Pfeifer. The event is scheduled to start at 3:05 p.m. EDT on September 4, 2024. A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the company’s website at www.oshkoshcorp.com. A replay of the webcast will be available via the same website link approximately 2 hours following the conclusion of the event.

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs over 18,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common purpose: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Hinowa, Power Towers, Pierce®, MAXIMETAL, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™ Communications, Oshkosh® Airport Products, Oshkosh AeroTech™ and Pratt Miller. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

®, ™ All brand names referred to in this news release are trademarks of Oshkosh Corporation or its subsidiary companies.

Contacts

Financial:

Patrick Davidson

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

920.502.3266

Media:

Tim Gilman

Senior Manager, Communications and Branding

920.509.0617

