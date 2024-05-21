Oshkosh Corporation to Display Next Generation Delivery Vehicle and Electric Refuse and Recycling Collection Vehicle at 2024 ACT Expo

OSHKOSH, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$OSK #oshkoshcorporation–Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), a leading innovator of purpose-built vehicles and equipment, will showcase two electrified, route-based fleet vehicles in booth #2717 at ACT Expo in Las Vegas from May 20-23, 2024.





Oshkosh is leading the way in electrifying purpose-built, route-based commercial fleet vehicles. The Company has introduced industry-altering, electrified products in nearly every end market it serves (construction, fire apparatus, airport ground support equipment, refuse and recycling collection, defense and more). Two of these vehicles will be displayed in the Oshkosh exhibit: the Next Generation Delivery Vehicle (NGDV) for the United States Postal Service (USPS) and the McNeilus® Volterra™ ZSL™, a fully integrated, zero-emission electric refuse and recycling collection vehicle.

Next Generation Delivery Vehicle: The NGDV is a modern, safe, and dependable vehicle that will connect every home and business across the United States. This American-made vehicle represents the innovation and reliability that mail carriers have anticipated.

“Oshkosh is an industrial technology company driven by innovation – harnessing technology to support everyday heroes. The technology that we develop and implement into our vehicles enables people to do their jobs safer, more efficiently and more sustainably while enhancing overall performance. They are the fleet vehicles of the future,” said Jay Iyengar, executive vice president and chief technology and strategic sourcing officer, Oshkosh Corporation.

In addition, Oshkosh will be displaying a prototype high voltage (HV) power distribution unit (PDU) developed by its Pratt Miller business unit. The HV PDU is designed to deliver power to all critical loads within an electric vehicle (EV) system, including traction and auxiliary loads, while protecting electrical and electronic components and vehicle occupants with reliable circuit protection solutions.

To learn more about Oshkosh and its market leading brands, please visit booth #2717 at ACT Expo or oshkoshcorp.com today.

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs approximately 17,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common purpose: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Hinowa, Power Towers, Pierce®, MAXIMETAL, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™ Communications, Oshkosh® Airport Products, Oshkosh AeroTech™ and Pratt Miller. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

