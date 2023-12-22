Oshkosh Corporation Recognized by Military Times as a 2023 Best for Vets Employer

OSHKOSH, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$OSK #Oshkosh100Strong–Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), a leading innovator of purpose-built vehicles and equipment, has been recognized by Military Times as one of the 2023 Best for Vets Employers.









Best for Vets spotlights companies with employment programs that help transitioning service members excel in their post-military careers. Companies on the list offer programs and services of greatest importance to service members, veterans and their families when looking for an employer. Recruitment and employment practices, as well as retention and support programs, were given the most weight in the ranking of recognized companies.

“Oshkosh is committed to a People First culture and we’re proud to support the military community. This recognition validates our efforts to recruit, coach, mentor and retain veterans,” said Emma M. McTague, senior vice president and chief human resources officer. “We’re honored to have more than 1,100 talented veteran, guard, reserve and military spouse team members already working at our company.”

Oshkosh is committed to providing valuable work to those who have served. As the first Wisconsin partner in the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s “Hiring Our Heroes” program, Oshkosh offers a 12-week fellowship program that matches transitioning servicemembers with civilian opportunities. Participants are matched with a civilian program manager and mentor in their final 180 days of active duty, working Monday-Thursday with their corporate employer to gain professional training and hands-on experience to prepare to join the civilian workforce.

Along with the Military Times Best for Vets Employers, Oshkosh has been recognized by VIQTORY as a Military Friendly Employer since 2011. Additionally, it recently received a perfect score in the 2023-2024 CEI Index, has been named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies and One of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek, one of FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Companies, recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World’s Most Ethical companies and listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index.

To learn more about Oshkosh Corporation and how our team members are fulfilling our purpose of ‘making a difference in people’s lives’, visit the Oshkosh Military Careers page at oshkoshcorp.com.

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs approximately 17,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common purpose: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Hinowa, Power Towers, Pierce®, MAXIMETAL, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™ Communications, Oshkosh® Airport Products, JBT AeroTech and Pratt Miller. For more information, visit www.oshkoshcorp.com.

®, ™ All brand names referred to in this news release are trademarks of Oshkosh Corporation or its subsidiary companies.

Contacts

Financial:



Patrick Davidson



Senior Vice President, Investor Relations



920.502.3266

Media:



Tim Gilman



Senior Manager, Communications and Branding



920-509-0617