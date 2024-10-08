Oshkosh Corporation Named One of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies of 2024 by Newsweek

OSHKOSH, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$OSK #oshkoshcorporation–Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), a leading innovator of purpose-built vehicles and equipment, has been named to Newsweek’s list of the 2024 World’s Most Trustworthy Companies, ranking No. 3 in the USA in the Vehicles & Components Services category.









“We take great pride to once again be recognized among the world’s most trustworthy companies,” said John Pfeifer, president and chief executive officer of Oshkosh Corporation. “As an industrial technology leader, we embrace every opportunity to responsibly develop purpose-built vehicles, equipment and technologies that align with our mission of making a meaningful difference in people’s lives.”

Newsweek partnered with Statista, a leading provider of market and consumer data, to evaluate companies with revenues over $500 million USD. The list highlights companies in 23 industries from 20 countries who were rated by customers, employees, and investors within those countries across the three main pillars of trust: customer trust, investor trust and employee trust.

In addition to being named one of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies, Oshkosh Corporation has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies, recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World’s Most Ethical companies of 2024 for the ninth consecutive year, named to USA Today’s list of America’s Climate Leaders 2024 and listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index.

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs over 18,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common purpose: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Pierce®, MAXIMETAL, Oshkosh® S-Series™, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™ Communications, Oshkosh® Airport Products, Oshkosh AeroTech™ and Pratt Miller. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

