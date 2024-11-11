Oshkosh Corporation Earns 2025 Military Friendly Employer Designation

OSHKOSH, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$OSK #oshkoshcorporation–Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), a leading innovator of purpose-built vehicles and equipment, today announced that it has earned the 2025 Military Friendly® Employer designation. This marks the 14th consecutive year that Oshkosh Corporation has been recognized for its commitment to creating meaningful career opportunities for veterans and their spouses, helping to enrich their lives and support their futures.









The Military Friendly Employers designation is awarded based on a rigorous evaluation process that combines data from both public sources and responses to a proprietary survey. Over 1,200 companies took part in the Military Friendly survey. The methodology, criteria, and weightings were developed by VIQTORY, with guidance from the Military Friendly Advisory Council, which comprises independent leaders in military recruitment.

An organization’s final rating depends on its survey score and its ability to meet specific benchmarks in key areas: recruitment, new hire retention, employee turnover and the promotion and advancement of veterans and military personnel. This comprehensive evaluation process ensures that designated Military Friendly Employers demonstrate a strong commitment to supporting and advancing military employees within their workforce.

“Being recognized as a Military Friendly Employer underscores our commitment to supporting those who serve in the military and their families in meaningful ways,” said John Pfeifer, president and chief executive officer, Oshkosh Corporation. “People are at the heart of our success, which is why we strive to create a culture that empowers individuals, fosters collaboration and supports both personal and professional growth. The unique dedication and skills that military team members bring are invaluable, and we’re honored to support them as they build fulfilling careers.”

Along with this achievement from Military Friendly, Oshkosh Corporation has been named One of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies of 2024 by Newsweek, named to Fast Company’s 2024 World’s Most Innovative Companies List, recognized by Ethisphere as One of the World’s Most Ethical Companies and was the recipient of the 2024 CIO Award for the sixth consecutive year.

