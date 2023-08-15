OSC Edge Introduces OPTICA Security: Transforming DoD Compliance Management with User-Centric Innovation

Application Enables Groundbreaking Advancement in Compliance Management

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CSFC–Open SAN Consulting LLC (dba OSC Edge), a leading IT enterprise solutions firm specializing in engineering Information Technology and Cybersecurity solutions for defense and intelligence agencies, proudly presents a groundbreaking advancement in compliance management with the launch of OPTICA Security. This cutting-edge application takes a user-centric approach to revolutionize compliance management within the Department of Defense (DoD) environment, offering an unparalleled level of efficiency, visibility, and automation.









OPTICA Security Redefines Compliance Management:

User-Centric Approach: OPTICA Security’s state-of-the-art features and thoughtfully designed interface streamline compliance management, presenting a new paradigm in DoD compliance practices.

OPTICA Security’s state-of-the-art features and thoughtfully designed interface streamline compliance management, presenting a new paradigm in DoD compliance practices. Interactive Dashboard View: The Dashboard View provides a holistic view of DoD compliance by seamlessly weaving complex datasets, empowering users to analyze data efficiently. Customizable scores, pass rates, and scan rates for STIG, SCAP, and ACAS allow for insightful prioritization of remediation efforts. Visually engaging graphs offer a comprehensive snapshot of open findings, scans by OS, benchmarks, top failed rules, and historical trend data for informed decision-making.

The Dashboard View provides a holistic view of DoD compliance by seamlessly weaving complex datasets, empowering users to analyze data efficiently. Customizable scores, pass rates, and scan rates for STIG, SCAP, and ACAS allow for insightful prioritization of remediation efforts. Visually engaging graphs offer a comprehensive snapshot of open findings, scans by OS, benchmarks, top failed rules, and historical trend data for informed decision-making. Reduced Manpower Needs: OPTICA Security leverages advanced data integration to centralize and interpret complex DoD DISA STIG, DISA SCAP, and Nessus Security Center ACAS datasets. Its user-friendly interface expedites data comprehension, promoting effective decision-making and significantly reducing maintenance hours. The Dashboard View provides a concise overview of compliance status, minimizing manual effort.

OPTICA Security leverages advanced data integration to centralize and interpret complex DoD DISA STIG, DISA SCAP, and Nessus Security Center ACAS datasets. Its user-friendly interface expedites data comprehension, promoting effective decision-making and significantly reducing maintenance hours. The Dashboard View provides a concise overview of compliance status, minimizing manual effort. Enhanced Infrastructure Visibility: Centralizing and decoding intricate security and compliance data, OPTICA Security offers unparalleled visibility across all DoD assets. This comprehensive insight enhances the management of security and compliance, enabling prompt issue identification and resolution, thereby fortifying the DoD’s security posture and fostering trust.

Centralizing and decoding intricate security and compliance data, OPTICA Security offers unparalleled visibility across all DoD assets. This comprehensive insight enhances the management of security and compliance, enabling prompt issue identification and resolution, thereby fortifying the DoD’s security posture and fostering trust. Automation for Efficiency: OPTICA Security’s STIG Compliance View features a web-based STIG viewer with DISA benchmarks, simplifying checklist creation and management. Users can collaborate on rules and automate scan policies, ensuring accurate STIG implementation while reducing manual errors. The Remediation View streamlines open finding resolution, providing detailed insights and automated remediation options for swift progress tracking.

“We are thrilled to unveil OPTICA Security, a game-changing solution that redefines compliance management in the DoD landscape,” says Tiffany Bailey, President & Chief Executive Officer of OSC Edge. “By putting the user experience at the forefront and harnessing automation, OPTICA Security empowers organizations to achieve unparalleled compliance efficiency and elevate their security practices.”

OSC Edge is a trusted Prime, known for its industry-leading expertise, innovative solutions, and commitment to delivering exceptional results in IT services to government and defense organizations. Experience the future of DoD compliance management with OPTICA Security. For more information, visit www.oscedge.com or contact optica@oscedge.com.

About OSC Edge

Open SAN Consulting, LLC (dba OSC Edge) assists US Public Sector and Commercial customers by delivering tailored engineered IT and Cybersecurity solutions that meet dynamic mission needs. OSC Edge’s subject matter experts deliver solutions that include Enterprise Architecture and IT Support Services; Cybersecurity and Information Assurance; DevSecOps, App Modernization, and Cloud Migration; Facilities and Data Centre Management; Commercial Solutions for Classified; and Identity Services. OSC Edge is Disadvantaged Woman-owned, 8(a) Certified, Small Business with ISO 9001, and ISO/IEC 20000 and 27001 certifications and a CMMI ML3 Services appraisal that incorporates industry best practices to deliver relevant, comprehensive, and impactful services that are on time and on budget. Website: www.oscedge.com

Contacts

Christa K. Santos



Marketing and Public Relations



407-230-7018



christa.santos.ctr@oscedge.com