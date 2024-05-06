OSARO Appoints Adi Dalvi as VP of Sales, Bolstering Enterprise Robotics Expertise

Proven sales leader with AI and vision-guided robotics background to accelerate growth in logistics and e-commerce sectors









SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#automation—OSARO, a global leader in machine-learning-enabled robotics for e-commerce, has appointed Adi Dalvi as vice-president of sales for North America. Dalvi’s extensive experience in commercializing AI-powered and vision-guided robotics solutions to large enterprise clients, particularly within logistics and e-commerce, will be pivotal in driving OSARO’s strategic global growth.

“I’m incredibly excited to join OSARO and apply my deep understanding of the logistics and e-commerce sectors to help the company expand its global reach,” said Adi Dalvi. “My familiarity with OSARO’s key markets in North America, coupled with my insights into evolving customer needs, positions me to drive significant growth across these regions.”

“Having worked extensively with North American logistics, fulfillment, and e-commerce companies, I understand their need for flexible automation solutions that deliver a strong ROI,” said Adi Dalvi. “OSARO delivers intelligent robotics that adapt to warehouse demands, boost efficiency, and enable workers to assume roles that are less dangerous. I’m eager to spearhead the company’s commercial activities in the region.”

“Adi’s proven success in navigating the complex landscape of enterprise robotics sales is a tremendous asset to OSARO,” said Derik Pridmore, CEO of OSARO. “His firsthand understanding of AI and vision technology in materials handling, along with his knowledge of the industry’s emerging trends, will significantly enhance our capabilities as we empower businesses to transform their operations through automation.”

Prior to joining OSARO, Dalvi served as director of strategic sales at Plus One Robotics, a leading provider of AI software for robots. He also held the role of strategic account manager at Seegrid, a pioneer in 3D vision-guided robotics for materials handling.

OSARO delivers best-in-class robotic piece-picking solutions for e-commerce, where key challenges include high SKU inventories, complex packaging, and fragile items. In the rapidly evolving world of logistics technology, OSARO offers smarter automation, low-risk adoption, and its signature Hypercare support from concept exploration to onsite installation. OSARO’s intelligent robots enable goods-to-robot (G2R) use cases, where the greatest gains are yet to be made on the automated warehouse floor. Its patented machine-learning perception and control software provides the foundation for all its products. For more information, visit osaro.com.

