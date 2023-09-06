OSARO and FANUC America Collaborate to Enhance Capabilities of Robotic Warehouse Automation Solutions

The collaboration combines FANUC’s deep expertise building and deploying robotics systems with OSARO’s advanced vision software, which gives FANUC robots the ability to automatically learn how to successfully pick and place new objects









SAN FRANCISCO & ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#automation—OSARO®, a global leader in machine-learning-enabled robotics for e-commerce, is partnering with FANUC America, the leading supplier of CNCs, robotics and ROBOMACHINEs, to expand the capabilities of FANUC’s robotic automation solutions optimized for warehousing and e-commerce fulfillment. The two companies will collaborate on go-to-market strategies, commencing with the installation of an advanced piece-picking demonstration robot at FANUC’s Innovation Center in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

E-commerce growth is driving sweeping change across the retail and logistics sectors, and a growing number of organizations are looking to deploy automated robotic pick-and-place solutions to meet these challenges. The technical and commercial partnership between the two companies teams FANUC’s proven line of pick-and-place robots with OSARO SightWorks™ vision software, which enables robots to see, perceive, grasp, and perform tasks previously done only by humans in the e-commerce fulfillment process — and to apply machine-learning technology to identify and successfully pick new objects.

“Our AI-driven SightWorks vision software and associated technologies provide the foundation for all of our warehouse solutions, and is available to strategic partners, including FANUC’s ASI network of robot integrators, to build the custom applications and control technologies required to identify, pick, and place any object,” said OSARO CEO Derik Pridmore. “By collaborating on engineering and business development, FANUC and OSARO will be able to deliver the industry’s most advanced robotic automation solutions across the e-commerce fulfillment center — from incoming inventory depalletizing to outbound kitting and bagging. We look forward to expanding the market in collaboration with FANUC’s experienced team.”

“E-commerce growth is driving the increased adoption of robotics and automation,” said James Cooper, general manager of FANUC’s Authorized System Integrators, Certified Education and Regional Offices. “Our collaboration with OSARO enables us to showcase the latest automation technologies for fulfillment operations. We look forward to working together with OSARO and our ASIs to help customers in the warehousing sector achieve their production goals.”

Several FANUC authorized system integrators have joined OSARO’s partner program, which offers one-stop access for businesses looking to deploy robotic solutions in their fulfillment operations. The OSARO Partners Alliance provides a mechanism for AMR and ASRS vendors, integrators, distributors, third-party logistics companies, and consultants to collaborate and co-market unified solutions. The program is designed to optimize every stage of a customer’s purchasing and deployment processes through collaboration with the partners.

By deploying systems that incorporate the technology and know-how of OSARO and FANUC, businesses can take advantage of:

Increased throughput

Reduced dependence on labor

Faster order processing

Greater shipment accuracy

Improved ROI

A scalable solution for changing needs

Less need for floor space

ABOUT FANUC AMERICA CORPORATION

FANUC America Corporation is a subsidiary of FANUC CORPORATION in Japan, and provides industry-leading CNC systems, robotics, and factory automation. FANUC’s innovative technologies and proven expertise help manufacturers in the Americas maximize productivity, reliability, and profitability. FANUC America is headquartered at 3900 W. Hamlin Road, Rochester Hills, MI 48309, and has facilities throughout North and South America. For more information, visit fanucamerica.com.

ABOUT OSARO

OSARO delivers best-in-class robotic piece-picking solutions for e-commerce where key challenges include high SKU inventories, complex packaging, and fragile items. In the rapidly evolving world of logistics technology, OSARO offers smarter automation, low-risk business plans, and its signature Hypercare support from concept exploration to onsite installation. OSARO’s intelligent robots enable goods-to-robot (G2R) use cases, where the greatest gains are yet to be made on the automated warehouse floor. Its machine-learning vision and control software provides the foundation for all its products. For more information, visit osaro.com.

