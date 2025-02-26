Orva Grows Executive Leadership Team with the Appointment of Solomon Hedaya as Chief Strategy Officer and EVP

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orva, a leading e-commerce accelerator serving the footwear, apparel, and broader consumer goods industries, today announced the appointment of Solomon Hedaya as Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Vice President. Mr. Hedaya brings over 15 years of experience driving both organic and inorganic growth across the retail, e-commerce, and consumer sectors. His proven ability to create substantial value for large strategic and sponsor-backed companies will be instrumental in accelerating Orva’s growth trajectory.

In this role, Mr. Hedaya will lead Orva’s growth initiatives and strategic planning, overseeing mergers and acquisitions, business development, category expansion, and the cultivation of new partnerships. He will also play a leadership role in supporting existing teams with operational improvements, brand relationships, and team development across the organization.

“Solomon’s extensive experience in strategic leadership, M&A, and business development makes him an ideal addition to our executive team,” said Abe Shalom, CEO of Orva. “His track record of success in transforming businesses, coupled with his deep understanding of the consumer landscape, will be invaluable as we continue to expand our market reach and deliver exceptional value to our clients and our investors, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and Trilantic North America.”

Prior to joining Orva, Mr. Hedaya served as the Chief Growth Officer of Front Row, a private equity-backed e-commerce accelerator. During his three-year tenure, he spearheaded significant organic and inorganic growth, culminating in the highly successful sale of the company to Charlesbank Capital Partners and Highpost Capital. This success builds upon his deep experience in consumer, fashion, and retail, including key roles providing extensive expertise in operational efficiency, M&A, and strategic growth at Centric Brands, Mondani Handbags, and Financo Raymond James.

“I am delighted to join Orva, a recognized leader in the e-commerce and footwear sectors, with its exceptional team, innovative business model, and substantial untapped potential for growth,” said Mr. Hedaya.

About Orva:

Orva is a leading e-commerce accelerator specializing in footwear, apparel and other consumer sectors, committed to empowering brands to reach their full potential in the digital marketplace. With over 75 years of retail experience, Orva has become a trusted partner in an evolving e-commerce landscape. Orva leverages its deep industry knowledge and technology-enabled solutions to drive growth for its 150+ partner brands including Skechers, Under Armour, Crocs, New Balance, Brooks, Merrell, Clarks, and many others. Orva's unique e-commerce and marketplace capabilities encompass strategic merchandising, supply chain management and logistics, demand planning, listing health, content optimization, performance marketing, and buy box enforcement. Orva is headquartered in New York City, NY.

