Orum Teams Up with Visa Direct to Launch Faster Payments

The collaboration enables U.S.-based customers to easily and quickly move money via Orum’s Deliver API and Visa Direct

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orum, which transforms payment technology for businesses by revolutionizing payment speed, certainty, and payment rail orchestration, has announced it will now offer U.S. customers real-time1 fund transfers to and from bank accounts via debit card with its Deliver API solution, powered by Visa Direct.

Orum’s Deliver API allows businesses and financial institutions to integrate quickly to a single API that optimizes and orchestrates payments using Visa Direct and other local real-time1 payment options.

Orum customers will now be able to use its Deliver solution to reach 99% of bank accounts in the US via a linked debit card.

“At Orum, our mission is to make money move – we are thrilled to add Visa Direct to Orum’s Deliver API. We’ve heard our customers loud and clear, and built this game-changing solution to empower businesses to move money across millions of additional accounts,” said Stephany Kirkpatrick, Founder and CEO, Orum. “We are obsessed with customer feedback, and the demand for card rails to be added into a unified solution was evident. We’re proud to partner with Visa, continue innovating on our Deliver API, and expand our innovative offerings.”

"We share a joint vision with Orum of making money movement simple, fast and secure for everyone, everywhere," said Yanilsa Gonzalez-Ore, SVP, Money Movement North America, Visa. “Real-time1payments can serve a variety of purposes, including payouts to businesses, consumers, and gig economy workers. By integrating Visa Direct into Deliver API, we’re enabling Orum customers to move money with speed, convenience and peace of mind."

Orum’s Deliver API:

Provides businesses with the simplest API for fast, reliable payments – a modern solution that allows enterprises to move money seamlessly at scale to millions of customers via Visa Direct.

Enhances Orum’s ‘Direct to Fed’ money movement solution that is built on a direct connection to the Federal Reserve’s payment rails as a service provider.

Allows businesses to push and pull payments directly to and from users' cards or bank accounts, streamlining outdated processes, and optimizing for time and cost in real-time 1 .

. Enables businesses to access bank-rate pricing, expanded processing windows, all major bank rails, and push and pull to bank accounts via debit card capabilities with a single integration that takes two weeks or less to set up.

Connects with Orum’s Verify solution, giving businesses an innovative solution that instantly validates bank account ownership and verifies the account is open, valid, and ready to send and receive payments.

For more information on Orum’s money movement solution, powered by Visa Direct, visit https://www.orum.io/visa.

About Orum

Orum transforms payment technology for businesses, by revolutionizing payment speed, certainty, and orchestration through unified API-based solutions. Our API allows businesses to launch instant payments in one sprint or less, saving money while gaining access to RTP, FedNow, Same Day ACH, ACH, Wires, and Visa Direct – without costly bank integrations or prolonged compliance. This in turn empowers organizations to launch new payment experiences that attract and monetize more customers.

Founded by Stephany Kirkpatrick and led by expert fintech operators from LearnVest, Square, N26, Klarna, Marqeta, and Stash, Orum has raised over $82M from leading investors, including Accel, Canapi, Bain Capital Ventures, Inspired Capital, Homebrew, Acrew, BoxGroup, Clocktower Ventures, Primary Ventures and American Express Ventures. We make money move by providing the technology and expertise required to power a better financial system where everyone has the freedom to build to their potential. To learn more, visit Orum.io.

1 Actual fund availability depends on receiving financial institution and region.

