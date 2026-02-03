Orthopedic Medical Technology Company Celebrates Grand Opening of U.S. Headquarters With Business, Government and Healthcare Leaders

Florida Lt. Gov. Collins and other dignitaries join OSSIO team in Palmetto, Fla., for ribbon cutting at new 30,000 sq. ft. facility, which houses product manufacturing plant and surgeon training center

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#medicaldevice--OSSIO Inc., a fast-growing medical technology company focused on advancing orthopedic surgery with bio-integrative, metal-free fixation implants, celebrated the grand opening of its new U.S. headquarters in Manatee County’s City of Palmetto yesterday with Florida’s lieutenant governor and more than 50 other business, government and healthcare leaders.

OSSIO selected Florida to expand its operations, which started in Israel in 2014, because of the state’s compelling combination of technical talent and economic incentives to support sustainable growth, according to OSSIO CEO Brian Verrier, who confirmed that the company expects to create about 100 new jobs in Palmetto over the next five years, with a focus on production, commercial and administrative staff. Recruiting for the first roles to be filled started in January.

In prepared remarks, Lt. Gov. Jay Collins addressed the audience of approximately 150 people in front of the 30,000 square foot facility, which houses a state-of-the-art product manufacturing plant and a best-in-class surgeon training center.

“Florida continues to be a destination of choice for innovative companies that are transforming the future of healthcare,” Collins said. “OSSIO’s decision to establish its U.S. headquarters here in Palmetto reflects Florida’s strong workforce, pro-growth environment and commitment to supporting advanced manufacturing and medical innovation. This investment will create high-quality jobs, strengthen our life sciences sector and position Florida at the forefront of next-generation orthopedic technology.”

OSSIO CEO Brian Verrier hosted the event.

“We couldn’t feel more welcome in Florida,” Verrier said after the ribbon cutting, which involved Collins, SelectFlorida President Mark Swanson, BioFlorida President and CEO Mark Glickman, and the co-executive directors of the Florida-Israel Business Accelerator (FIBA), Rakefet Bachur-Phillips and Pam Miniati, among others. “Our future in the Sunshine State is clearly bright. We’re very much looking forward to driving the company’s ambitious growth plans from our new U.S. headquarters, which promises to boost the local economy even more by bringing hundreds of surgeons to the Gulf Coast each year for training on our breakthrough medical technology for orthopedic surgery.”

BioFlorida’s Glickman added: “We're thrilled to welcome OSSIO to Florida and to the BioFlorida community. OSSIO represents exactly the kind of innovative, patient- and caregiver-focused company that continues to strengthen Florida’s position as a national powerhouse in medical technology. The company’s decision to locate advanced manufacturing and surgeon training here speaks volumes about the depth of our talent, the strength of our life sciences ecosystem and Florida's commitment to supporting companies that are truly changing lives through innovation.”

In her comments, FIBA’s Bachur-Phillips highlighted the company’s origins: “OSSIO’s expansion is a landmark moment for the Florida-Israel innovation corridor. Their growth in Florida is a win for our economy and a victory for patients everywhere. OSSIO is a prime example of the ‘Startup Nation’ spirit, and we are proud to support them as they scale their life-changing technology.”

About OSSIOfiber implants

Based on Intelligent Bone Regeneration Technology, OSSIOfiber implants combine unparalleled mechanical strength and natural healing in a bio-integrative, metal-free design. Their proprietary polymeric mineral fiber matrix enables rapid bone in-growth, regeneration and replacement — a new way for orthopedic surgeons to restore their patients’ stability and mobility while leaving nothing permanent behind.

OSSIOfiber implants represent the first credible alternative to metal, absorbable and allograft fixation devices. The most significant advance in orthopedic fixation technology in more than 100 years, this novel medical technology has the potential to address an increasingly wide array of surgical applications due to the proprietary “know-how” to manufacture limitless implant platforms. Looking ahead, the company intends to continue developing additional applications for OSSIOfiber implants in all major segments of orthopedics.

Notably for U.S. healthcare providers and payors, OSSIOfiber implants utilize existing reimbursement codes and surgical techniques. Their uptake continues to grow because of strong patient and surgeon preference to avoid the concerns and complications of metal fixation implants. Through December 2025, more than 65,000 OSSIOfiber implants have been used to treat orthopedic patients in the U.S.

About OSSIO Inc.

OSSIO Inc is an orthopedic medical technology company committed to transforming the surgical experience for patients, physicians, providers and payors. Founded in 2014, the company’s vision is to provide the first credible replacement for metal implants in the multibillion-dollar global orthopedic fixation market with OSSIOfiber Intelligent Bone Regeneration Technology. OSSIO conducts product development in Caesarea, Israel, and commercial operations in Palmetto, Fla. and Woburn, Mass. For more information about the company and OSSIOfiber implants, visit www.ossio.io.

Disclaimer: Forward-looking statements in this news release are based on estimates and assumptions of OSSIO management and are believed to be reasonable, though they are inherently uncertain and difficult to predict.

