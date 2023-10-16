ORO Labs Wins DPW Demo 2023 Startup Competition

ORO Labs recognized as winner of best growth stage startup for its ability to orchestrate procurement process across systems, reducing cycle time, increasing visibility, and making it easy for users to engage with procurement

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DPWAmsterdam—ORO Labs, a global SaaS provider and creator of ORO, a smart procurement workflow orchestration platform, today announced its recognition as a winner in the prestigious annual DEMO competition, a benchmark for procurement innovation, at DPW Amsterdam 2023. DEMO recognizes the best startups in the biggest pitch competition for procurement and supply chain companies; ORO Labs won the “growth stage” company track. ORO Labs’ innovative platform helps companies quickly create intake workflows, build an integrated and orchestrated procurement tech stack, and dramatically simplify user engagement with purchasing throughout the organization.





“Companies everywhere are struggling to simplify and better engage users in procurement; ORO elegantly orchestrates these complex workflows across siloed systems and data,” said Sudhir Bhojwani, CEO and co-founder at ORO Labs. “Winning the DEMO competition is a vote of confidence for our vision to humanize the procurement experience by building an amazing no-code platform for procurement orchestration, giving customers true agility and the power to transform the user experience.”

“As I’ve noted, DPW Amsterdam has become the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators in procurement and supply chain – and nobody represents that better than ORO Labs with this DPW DEMO win,” noted Matthias Gutzmann, founder and CEO of DPW. “I’d like to personally congratulate the team on its success in meeting this year’s challenge to make procurement faster, more efficient and primed to meet the challenges ahead.”

Earlier this week, ORO Labs co-founders Sudhir Bhojwani and Lalitha Rajagopalan took center stage at DPW Amsterdam for their keynote, “Orchestrate procurement workflows now for agile operations & happy users.” In use by leading global enterprises, ORO provides organizations with:

Powerful no-code engine – making it easy to build seamless workflows that unite teams and systems without IT support.

– making it easy to build seamless workflows that unite teams and systems without IT support. Simple, tailored UX – to ensure compliant, confident engagement for every audience; business users, suppliers, and the procurement team.

– to ensure compliant, confident engagement for every audience; business users, suppliers, and the procurement team. Deep integrations – to automate procurement and unify data across systems and siloes.

– to automate procurement and unify data across systems and siloes. Flexible workflows – to support complex and high-spend purchases at scale, helping business users reach their goals faster.

– to support complex and high-spend purchases at scale, helping business users reach their goals faster. Full visibility – to drive informed, compliant procurement decisions with insight into all purchases across the organization.

To set up a demo and learn more about how ORO Labs is working to #MakeProcurementAwesome, visit https://www.orolabs.ai/.

About ORO Labs

ORO Labs’ mission is to make procurement simple, efficient, and human. The company’s automation platform tames and orchestrates chaotic and siloed business-critical enterprise spend by making it easy for employees to engage with procurement to start, manage and build supplier relationships. To learn how ORO is helping global enterprises quickly respond to business needs and market conditions, and why the company was recognized as an IDC Innovator for Procurement and Supply Chain, visit www.orolabs.ai.

