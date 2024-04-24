Orion180 Launches Homeowners Insurance in Arizona, Marks Major Expansion Westward

Strategic Growth into the Western U.S. Highlights Commitment to National Coverage





MELBOURNE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orion180, a leading innovator in the insurance industry, is pleased to announce the expansion of its homeowners insurance services to Arizona. This marks a significant milestone as the company’s first venture into the Western United States, reinforcing its mission to establish a comprehensive nationwide presence.

Orion180 currently operates in Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina through its two insurance carriers. The company provides insurance solutions through its admitted carrier, Orion180 Select, in noncoastal areas and its surplus lines insurance carrier, Orion180 Insurance Co., in coastal areas. Coverage varies by state.

Through Orion180 Select Insurance Co., an admitted insurance carrier domiciled in Indiana, this company aims to meet the unique insurance needs of homeowners in the state of Arizona.

Kenneth Gregg, CEO and founder of Orion180, expressed his enthusiasm about the new market entry: “Our expansion into Arizona signifies a critical step forward in our strategic efforts to serve a national customer base. This is our inaugural entry into the Western U.S., and it accentuates our planned expansion into Florida, Ohio, and several other markets in need. We are committed to providing innovative, reliable insurance solutions in new and diverse markets.”

Gregg further emphasized the strategic nature of this expansion: “Arizona is not just a new market for us; it represents a bridge to broader national coverage and a testament to our adaptability and determination to meet the evolving needs of homeowners across America. We are eager to establish a robust presence in Arizona and look forward to building lasting partnerships with homeowners and independent agents within the state.”

Independent insurance agents in Arizona who are interested in partnering with Orion180 and offering cutting-edge insurance solutions can learn more by visiting Orion180.com.

About Orion180:

Orion180 is a people-focused, technology-driven insurance brand that offers proprietary technology, real-time data, and straightforward underwriting practices, enabling independent insurance agents to provide their customers with a premier insurance experience.

Orion180’s operating companies are:

Orion180 Insurance Co., a surplus lines (non-admitted) insurance company domiciled in Indiana and doing business in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Orion180 Select Insurance Co., an admitted insurance company domiciled in Indiana that is approved to provide coverage in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana and Mississippi.

Orion180 Insurance Services LLC, a managing general underwriter that partners with carriers and reinsurers to deliver homeowners insurance and other insurance solutions.

Orion180 has developed its own proprietary mobile application and technology platform, MY180, while also supporting third-party data integrations with insurance industry partners.

Orion180’s vision is to be the premier provider of insurance solutions to our clients across the globe. Our mission is to deliver an exceptional insurance experience through innovative technology, unparalleled customer service, and a comprehensive suite of product solutions.

