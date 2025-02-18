Orion Talent Welcomes Pramod Patil as Chief Technology Officer

Experienced Technology Leader to Drive Innovation and Digital Transformation

CARY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orion Talent is thrilled to announce the appointment of Pramod Patil as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). With over two decades of experience in technology leadership, innovation, and strategy, Pramod will spearhead the technological advancements that will drive the company’s future growth and success.

Pramod Patil brings deep expertise in Cloud Computing, Web Technologies, Data Management, and Artificial Intelligence. In his new role as CTO, Pramod will lead Orion Talent’s technological strategy and implementation, focusing on delivering exceptional stakeholder experiences and maintaining a competitive edge in the rapidly transforming Human Capital Management (HCM) sector.

Greg Summers, CEO of Orion Talent, shared his confidence in Pramod’s appointment: “We are excited to welcome Pramod as our new Chief Technology Officer. His extensive experience and forward-thinking approach will be invaluable as we continue to build innovative solutions that help companies have better talent. Pramod’s leadership will undoubtedly drive our success in the years to come.”

“I am honored to take on the role of CTO at Orion Talent,” said Pramod. “This is an exciting time for the company, and I am eager to work with the talented team here to drive technological innovation and achieve our strategic goals. Together, we will build a future that leverages the power of technology to deliver exceptional results for our clients and stakeholders.”

Orion Talent looks forward to a future of innovation, growth, and success under Pramod’s strategic guidance. The company remains committed to delivering exceptional value to its clients and stakeholders by leveraging the power of technology to drive excellence in every aspect of its operations.

