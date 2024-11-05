Orion S.A. to Increase Prices for Certain Specialty Carbon Black Grades

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orion S.A. (NYSE: OEC), a global specialty chemicals company, today announced it is raising prices for all Specialty carbon black grades produced in Europe as well as for NEROX® made in South Korea. The increase will be communicated individually to customers and will vary depending on the product, manufacturing process and location.

“The price adjustments will ensure that Orion continues to supply the differentiated, high quality Specialty products that customers want during this period of rising feedstock and operations costs,” Orion CEO Corning Painter said. “Additionally, it will enable the development of new products and solutions to support our global customers.”

The new pricing will be effective for all shipments beginning Jan. 1, 2025, or as contracts allow.

About Orion S.A.

Orion S.A. (NYSE: OEC) is a leading global supplier of carbon black, a solid form of carbon produced as powder or pellets. The material is made to customers’ exacting specifications for tires, coatings, ink, batteries, plastics and numerous other specialty, high-performance applications. Carbon black is used to tint, colorize, provide reinforcement, conduct electricity, increase durability, and add UV protection. Orion has four innovation centers and produces carbon black in 15 plants worldwide, offering the most diverse variety of production processes in the industry. The company’s corporate lineage goes back more than 160 years to Germany, where it operates the world’s longest-running carbon black plant. Orion is a leading innovator, applying a deep understanding of customers’ needs to deliver sustainable solutions. For more information, please visit orioncarbons.com.

