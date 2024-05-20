Orion Group Partners with Leading Building Automation and HVAC Service Provider, ModernControls

NEW CASTLE, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orion Group (“Orion”), a commercial facility services business, announced today that it has partnered with ModernControls, a leading, full-service building automation and HVAC company based in New Castle, DE with branches in Salisbury, MD and Malvern, PA. Orion partners with exceptional, founder-owned businesses by supplying the resources needed to fuel their next chapter of growth. ModernControls joins Orion’s growing network of market-leading heavy mechanical businesses, Astra Service Partners (“Astra”).





Since 1989, ModernControls has been the mid-Atlantic’s premier provider for industrial and commercial building automation systems and heavy mechanical equipment. Founded by Michael Peet and Dwight Porter, ModernControls specializes in the design, engineering, and installation of building automation systems and also has expertise in HVAC service for industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities. The entire team takes pride in providing reliable solutions to customers across Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and D.C.

“We are excited to partner with Orion and Astra to continue expanding our footprint in the mid-Atlantic region,” said Michael Peet. “Our people-driven culture is key to how we support our customers. Our success is driven by our ability to attract great people, and this partnership with Orion will enable us to invest heavily in our team. Our decision to partner with Orion was based on finding a company that shares the belief that our mission as leaders is to take care of and support the people in our red trucks. You build great businesses by building great teams of people and giving them the support they need to be successful.”

“ModernControls has built a reputation over the past 35 years as a premier provider of mechanical and building automation services,” said Evan Forosisky, Astra Group President. “They have a strong focus on cultivating quality teams and performing work that exceeds customer expectations. This culture runs deep in the organization and completely aligns with our values. We are extremely excited to have partnered with them and look forward to continue building on the foundation they have laid.”

About Orion Group

Orion Group is a commercial facility services company seeking to partner with market-leading service providers. Orion is building national businesses in multiple field services sectors by investing in companies with great cultures, attracting the best technical and managerial talent, and creating unmatched growth opportunities for them. For more information, please visit orionservicesgroup.com.

About ModernControls

Headquartered in New Castle, DE, ModernControls specializes in the design, installation, and servicing of building automation systems as well as the repair and maintenance of HVAC systems. ModernControls strives to build long-term, lasting relationships through the team’s blend of superior craftsmanship, top-of-the-line technology, and dedication to offering the highest level of customer service possible.

Contacts

For business or media inquiries, please contact Josh Bernstein at josh@orionservicesgroup.com.