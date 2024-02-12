Orion Expands Advisor Access to Clark Capital’s Navigator® Total Wealth Strategies on the Orion Portfolio Solutions Platform

OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orion Advisor Solutions has expanded advisor access to Navigator® Total Wealth Strategies from Clark Capital Management Group, an independent asset manager, via its Orion Portfolio Solutions (OPS) platform. The strategies, previously exclusive to OPS clients who custody assets with Schwab, are now also accessible for advisors with custody at Fidelity.





Ryan Beach, President of Orion Wealth Management, said, “We’re excited to expand advisor access to Clark Capital’s Navigator® Total Wealth Strategies, offering more options to use their custodian of choice at Orion. It’s one more way Orion is delivering on our promise of providing advisors with a broad investment line-up to build well-diversified portfolios that are customized to investors’ unique needs.”

Designed to navigate changing market conditions, Navigator® Total Wealth Strategies are fully diversified strategies tailored for the high-net-worth market. These institutional quality strategies are actively managed, combining multiple strategies and asset classes into a single account. Strategies are available in five risk comfort zones and are available in tax aware formats.

“We designed Total Wealth Strategies to help enhance and protect clients’ wealth, so they can stay on track to achieve their unique goals and objectives,” said Chris Cullen, CIMA®, EVP and Chief Distribution Officer, Clark Capital. “In addition to the strategies, advisors have access to our dedicated high-net-worth support team and time saving resources to help them grow and retain their business with affluent clients.”

The strategies utilize a diverse suite of Clark Capital’s individual investment portfolios including:

U.S. Core Equity

Core International Equity

Core Fixed Income

Tactical U.S. Equity

Tactical International Equity

Tactical Fixed Income

Alternatives

Advisors can access the strategies through the OPS platform within its Unified Managed Account (UMA) portfolio structure.

Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC, an Orion Company, is a registered investment advisor.

0158-OPS-1/19/2024

About Orion Advisor Solutions

Orion is a premier provider of the tech-enabled fiduciary process that transforms the advisor-client relationship by enabling financial advisors to Prospect, Plan, Invest, and Achieve within a single, connected, technology-driven experience. Combined, our brand entities, Orion Advisor Tech, Orion Portfolio Solutions, Brinker Capital Investments, Redtail Technology, and Orion OCIO create a complete offering that empowers firms to attract new clients seamlessly, connect goals more meaningfully to investment strategies and outcomes, and ultimately track progress toward each investor’s unique definition of financial success. Orion services $3.7 trillion in assets under administration and $63.1 billion of wealth management platform assets (as of September 30, 2023) and supports over five million technology accounts and thousands of independent advisory firms. Learn more at www.orion.com.

About Clark Capital Management Group

Clark Capital Management Group is an independent asset management firm providing institutional investment strategies for individual investors, corporations, foundations, and retirement plans. The firm was founded in 1986 by Harry Clark, Executive Chairman, and has been entrusted with over $30.6 billion* in assets. Our investment philosophy is driven by a single-minded focus: to add value for our collective clients. This focus enables us to seek risk-adjusted returns over full market cycles through a disciplined process focused on three principles: meaningful diversification, opportunistic asset allocation, and personalized risk management. It compels us to maintain a long-term perspective and provide innovative investment management strategies that enable advisors to help clients achieve their goals and objectives. For more information, visit ccmg.com and follow @ClarkCapital on Twitter.

*as of September 30, 2023; includes assets under management and sub-advised assets

