Orion Expands Advisor Access by Adding AllianceBernstein Municipal Fixed Income SMAs to the Orion Portfolio Solutions Platform

OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orion Advisor Solutions, the premier provider of transformative wealthtech solutions for fiduciary advisors, today announced AllianceBernstein, a leading global investment management firm, Municipal Fixed Income separately managed accounts (SMAs) will be added to the Orion Portfolio Solutions (OPS) platform.


“We’re excited to announce this collaboration with AllianceBernstein as we bring its professionally managed Fixed Income SMAs to the OPS platform,” said Ryan Beach, President of Orion Wealth Management. “AllianceBernstein’s diverse portfolio options are designed to help advisors provide a bespoke experience to their clients, a crucial advantage in the high-net-worth investment sector. This is one more way Orion is delivering on our promise of providing advisors with a broad investment line-up to build well-diversified portfolios that are customized to investors’ unique needs.”

AB’s Municipal Fixed Income SMAs actively manage over $41 billion, as of Jan 3, 2024, and are now available through the Orion Portfolio Solutions platform. This includes:

  • AB Tax Aware SMA
  • AB Municipal Income SMA
  • AB Municipal Impact SMA
  • AB High Quality Municipal SMA
  • AB Municipal Ladders SMA

An investment approach focused on preservation of capital and income, some fixed income options can offer a steady stream of income with potentially less risk than stocks.

AB continually invests in developing state-of-the-art tools to make the labor-intensive work of building muni portfolios efficient and digital. Its patented portfolio construction and trade execution technology have set the new standard for building highly personalized portfolios with more ways to generate alpha.

Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC, an Orion Company, is a registered investment advisor.

0164-OPS-1/22/2024

About Orion Advisor Solutions

Orion is a premier provider of the tech-enabled fiduciary process that transforms the advisor-client relationship by enabling financial advisors to Prospect, Plan, Invest, and Achieve within a single, connected, technology-driven experience. Combined, our brand entities, Orion Advisor Tech, Orion Portfolio Solutions, Brinker Capital Investments, Redtail Technology, and Orion OCIO create a complete offering that empowers firms to attract new clients seamlessly, connect goals more meaningfully to investment strategies and outcomes, and ultimately track progress toward each investor’s unique definition of financial success. Orion services $3.7 trillion in assets under administration and $63.1 billion of wealth management platform assets (as of September 30, 2023) and supports over five million technology accounts and thousands of independent advisory firms. Learn more at Orion.com.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals, and private wealth clients in major world markets. As of December 31, 2023, AllianceBernstein had $725 billion in assets under management. Additional information about AB may be found on our website, www.alliancebernstein.com.

