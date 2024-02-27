Orion, DPL Team Up to Bring Commission-Free Annuities to Advisors

Expanded partnership gives thousands of RIAs direct access to DPL’s no-load annuity marketplace and technology

OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DPL Financial Partners and Orion Advisor Solutions today announced an expanded partnership to build upon the firms’ existing integration and provide fee-based financial advisors on the Orion Advisor Technology platform with direct access to DPL’s commission-free annuity marketplace, Product Discovery Tools, and team of licensed insurance consultants.





“We’re excited to provide thousands of advisors with access to insurance products through Orion’s expanded partnership with DPL. In an increasingly competitive advisory environment, advisors have told us that bringing their clients’ insurance under the fiduciary umbrella will help to differentiate their firm and offering,” said Brian McLaughlin, President of Orion Advisor Technology. “We recognize DPL is the leader when it comes to making fiduciary-friendly annuities accessible to RIAs and, with this partnership, advisors using Orion technology can broaden their offering to deliver greater client value and grow their firms with scalable, modern solutions.”

In addition to a comprehensive line-up of commission-free annuities and best-in-class life, disability and long-term care products, Orion advisors will have direct, integrated access into DPL’s proprietary tools for discovering and comparing annuities by type, benefits, and costs. Robust data feeds from DPL into the Orion Advisor Technology platform enable management of annuity assets alongside other investments in the client’s portfolio.

“Commission-free annuities and insurance solutions are critical tools for fiduciary advisors to serve the holistic needs of their clients and grow their practices,” said DPL Founder and CEO David Lau. “Orion is a homebase for thousands of advisors and, through this partnership, they now can directly access annuity and insurance solutions to meet needs in the financial plan, strengthen client relationships, and scale their business as part of their fiduciary process and existing workflow.”

