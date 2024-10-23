Orion Ascent 2025: Going “All In” to Provide Insights, Technology and Strategies to Empower Advisors

Financial industry’s signature wealthtech event features speakers and content that reflect the daily commitment, engagement and determination exhibited by advisors





OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orion, the premier provider of transformative wealthtech solutions for financial advisors and the enterprise firms that serve them, today announced several of the featured keynote speakers along with the full agenda for Orion Ascent 2025. Attendees can now explore all available sessions here. With over 1,500 expected participants, including firm leaders, enterprise executives, and top advisors, the event will take place February 3-6, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency Orlando, and will feature more than 120 speakers sharing their invaluable insights.

Natalie Wolfsen, CEO of Orion, emphasizes the comprehensive support provided at Orion Ascent 2025: “This year, we’re fully equipping advisors with the insights, technology, and strategies necessary to commit deeply to their clients’ success. At Orion, our mission is to build a wealth-tech community where every advisor and investor thrives. Ascent 2025 is a can’t-miss gathering for professionals eager to enhance their capabilities and thrive in the evolving financial landscape, ensuring they are well-prepared to meet and exceed their clients’ expectations.”

“This year’s ‘All In’ theme reflects the complete dedication that financial advisors commit to their clients, their businesses, and the evolution of our industry,” says Ron Pruitt, President of Orion Wealth Management. “It underscores the rigorous engagement needed to master today’s intricate financial landscape and the consistent support advisors extend to help clients reach their aspirations. At Ascent 2025, our lineup of keynote speakers, renowned for their influential perspectives on economic trends, growth strategies, and exceptional service, will enrich our dialogue and amplify this commitment, further empowering advisors to excel.”

Underpinning the Ascent 2025 theme ‘All In,’ Orion’s 2024 Advisor Wealthtech Survey1 reveals that advisors are experiencing significant growth and expressing optimism about the future while simultaneously navigating substantial challenges that impact growth. Key issues include a lack of time for client engagement, increasingly complex demands from investors, and the use of disconnected technology which hinders operational efficiency. At the same time, Orion’s recent Quarterly Financial Advisor Pulse Survey2 underscores advisors’ focus on delivering personalized service, leveraging advanced technology, and optimizing operational efficiency. As the industry faces political and market uncertainties, maintaining strong connections with clients has never been more vital. The ‘All In’ theme serves as a spark of inspiration, giving advisors the tools and training they need to connect with their clients and grow their businesses.

Additional Highlights:

Attendees can look forward to a dynamic agenda filled with innovative ideas and insights from advisors and top industry leaders. With over 10 sessions offering CE credit hours, advisors will have the opportunity to both learn and earn as they enhance their expertise. Featured keynote sessions will include:

Unreasonable Hospitality: How Giving People More Than They Expect Can Get You to #1 – Will Guidara, restaurateur and bestselling author , will share how he transformed Eleven Madison Park into the world’s top restaurant through “Unreasonable Hospitality.” His insights into human connection, personalized service, and authenticity offer valuable lessons for financial advisors seeking to deepen client relationships. Learn how these principles can elevate your practice by creating memorable, client-centered experiences that build trust and loyalty, driving long-term success.

Will Guidara, restaurateur and bestselling author will share how he transformed Eleven Madison Park into the world’s top restaurant through “Unreasonable Hospitality.” His insights into human connection, personalized service, and authenticity offer valuable lessons for financial advisors seeking to deepen client relationships. Learn how these principles can elevate your practice by creating memorable, client-centered experiences that build trust and loyalty, driving long-term success. The Experience Mindset: The Flywheel of Growth – Tiffani Bova, former Chief Growth and Innovation Evangelist at Salesforce and author of two WSJ bestsellers, will unveil how harmonizing employee experience (EX) and customer experience (CX) can unlock transformative growth. Drawing from her WSJ best-seller The Experience Mindset , Tiffani Bova offers actionable insights to eliminate tensions between EX and CX, creating a balanced, people-centered strategy that accelerates organizational success and efficiency.

Tiffani Bova, former Chief Growth and Innovation Evangelist at Salesforce and author of two WSJ bestsellers, will unveil how harmonizing employee experience (EX) and customer experience (CX) can unlock transformative growth. Drawing from her WSJ best-seller , Tiffani Bova offers actionable insights to eliminate tensions between EX and CX, creating a balanced, people-centered strategy that accelerates organizational success and efficiency. CEO Keynote – Natalie Wolfsen , Orion’s CEO, will unveil Orion’s roadmap for the future, highlighting upcoming advancements and strategic initiatives. This session will set the stage for a transformative year, promising growth and innovation designed to enhance the wealth-tech landscape and empower advisors in new, dynamic ways.

Natalie Wolfsen Orion’s CEO, will unveil Orion’s roadmap for the future, highlighting upcoming advancements and strategic initiatives. This session will set the stage for a transformative year, promising growth and innovation designed to enhance the wealth-tech landscape and empower advisors in new, dynamic ways. Additional keynote sessions will be announced soon on the Ascent website.

“Attendees at Ascent will be among the first to experience the game-changing innovations we’re introducing—from enhanced integrations and smarter automation to tools that will completely reshape the way you manage portfolios and optimize efficiency,” says Trent Mumma, Orion’s Chief Product Officer, highlighting the transformative power of the new tools being unveiled at Ascent 2025. “We’re also offering advisor-led hands-on workshops designed to help advisors seamlessly integrate these advancements into their business, driving growth and delivering even greater value to their clients.”

Orion Ascent 2025 is poised to be a defining moment for financial advisors committed to growing their businesses and deepening client relationships.

Orion Ascent Registration and Sponsorship Information

Register today at ascent.orion.com. Interested in being a sponsor? Learn more here.

Media Registration

To request a media pass to attend Orion Ascent (complimentary registration; lodging and transportation not included; pass availability is limited), please email orion@streetcredpr.com.

2617-OAS-ASC-10/11/2024

About Orion

Orion is a premier provider of the tech-enabled fiduciary process that transforms the advisor-client relationship by enabling financial advisors to Prospect, Plan, Invest, and Achieve within a single, connected, technology-driven experience. Combined, our brand entities, Orion Advisor Tech, Orion Portfolio Solutions, Brinker Capital Investments, Redtail Technology, and Orion OCIO create a complete offering that empowers firms to attract new clients seamlessly, connect goals more meaningfully to investment strategies and outcomes, and ultimately track progress toward each investor’s unique definition of financial success. Orion services $4.4 trillion in assets under administration and $69.4 billion of wealth management platform assets (as of June 30, 2024) and supports over six million technology accounts and thousands of independent advisory firms. Today, 17 out of the Top 20 Barron’s RIA firms3 rely on Orion’s technology to power their businesses and win for investors. Learn more at Orion.com.

1 Source: Orion’s 2024 Advisor Wealthtech Survey

2 Source: Orion’s Q3 2024 Financial Advisor Pulse Survey

3 Source: 2024 Top 100 RIA Firms, Barron’s, 2024.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACTS:

On Orion’s behalf:

StreetCred PR



orion@streetcredpr.com

Alexandra Lynn



alexandra@streetcredpr.com



929-317-4240

Natalie O’Dell



natalie@streetcredpr.com



717-818-2116