Orion Ascent 2024: Celebrating the “Unstoppable” Spirit of Financial Advisors

Financial industry’s signature wealthtech event features speakers and content that reflect the daily resilience, adaptive innovation and client leadership exhibited by advisors





OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orion Advisor Solutions, the premier provider of transformative wealthtech solutions for fiduciary advisors, today announced the theme for Orion Ascent 2024: “Unstoppable.” Set against the scenic vistas of San Diego Bay at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina from March 12-15, this premier event will celebrate the resilience, innovation and leadership that financial advisors bring to their clients every day.

This year’s “Unstoppable” theme embodies the tenacity and adaptability of modern financial advisors. It signifies a commitment to overcoming the dynamic challenges of today’s economic environment and a dedication to guiding clients with confidence and foresight. “It’s more than a motto; it’s the pulse of our industry,” says Ryan Beach, President of Orion Wealth Management.

The conference theme is underpinned by key findings from a recent Cerulli study, “The Evolving Future of Wealth Management,”1 which highlighted the increasing value of financial advice and the growing desire among investors for comprehensive planning and personalized guidance. This growing demand compels the “unstoppable” advisor to seek new methods for scaling their practices and more effectively meeting the expectations of today’s investor.

Attendees can expect an agenda loaded with ideas and insights from the industry’s best and brightest minds. Furthermore, advisors are encouraged to earn and learn with more than 10+ sessions offering CE credit hours. The array of keynotes and sessions include:

The 2024 Election in an Era of Shifting Monetary, Fiscal, and Geopolitical Frameworks – Dan Clifton, Partner & Head of Policy Research at Strategas Securities, will walk through the current election dynamics, the potential efforts by policymakers to boost fiscal and monetary policy ahead of the elections, the likely outcomes, and the direct investment implications of these scenarios.

– Dan Clifton, Partner & Head of Policy Research at Strategas Securities, will walk through the current election dynamics, the potential efforts by policymakers to boost fiscal and monetary policy ahead of the elections, the likely outcomes, and the direct investment implications of these scenarios. Breaking Through: My Journey to Becoming the First Female NFL Official – Sarah Thomas, the NFL’s first female official and one of Sports Illustrated’s 100 Most Influential NFL Figures of All Time, will share essential leadership lessons from her journey to the top of a male-dominated industry and vital insights on shattering the glass ceiling in the world of professional sports that can be applied to any field or industry.

– Sarah Thomas, the NFL’s first female official and one of Sports Illustrated’s 100 Most Influential NFL Figures of All Time, will share essential leadership lessons from her journey to the top of a male-dominated industry and vital insights on shattering the glass ceiling in the world of professional sports that can be applied to any field or industry. CEO Keynote – Orion’s CEO, Natalie Wolfsen, will unveil what’s on the horizon for Orion in 2024 and beyond, setting the stage for a year of growth and innovation.

– Orion’s CEO, Natalie Wolfsen, will unveil what’s on the horizon for Orion in 2024 and beyond, setting the stage for a year of growth and innovation. The Mind and the Market – Dr. Daniel Crosby, Orion’s Chief Behavioral Officer, and Tim Holland, Chief Investment Officer, Orion OCIO, will delve into the intersections of behavioral finance and current events, offering strategies for maintaining client focus on long-term goals despite market volatility.

– Dr. Daniel Crosby, Orion’s Chief Behavioral Officer, and Tim Holland, Chief Investment Officer, Orion OCIO, will delve into the intersections of behavioral finance and current events, offering strategies for maintaining client focus on long-term goals despite market volatility. Collective Superintelligence: Using AI to Amplify the Intelligence of Human Teams – Dr. Louis Rosenberg, CEO & Chief Scientist at Unanimous AI, will reveal how AI can augment the collective intelligence of financial advisory teams, driving better decisions and outcomes.

Natalie Wolfsen, CEO of Orion Advisor Solutions, emphasizes the resolve of financial professionals in this year’s theme: “Advisors are the embodiment of ‘Unstoppable’; they relentlessly advance with purpose and passion. Orion Ascent 2024 is tailored to empower these professionals with the insights and resources essential for unparalleled success.”

Brian McLaughlin, President of Orion Advisor Technology, underscores the importance of technology in empowering advisors: “We’ve customized our technology to empower ‘Unstoppable’ advisors, enabling them to confidently scale their practices and meet the rising demand for their expertise and services. At Ascent, we’re taking it a step further by offering intensive, hands-on workshops that go beyond the basics, providing actionable guides for advisors to implement new skills and solutions directly into their practices.”

Orion Ascent 2024 is set to be a landmark event for financial advisors seeking to elevate their practices and client experiences.

Orion Ascent Registration and Sponsorship Information

Register today at ascent.orion.com. Interested in being a sponsor? Learn more here.

Media Registration

To request a media pass to attend Orion Ascent (complimentary registration; lodging and transportation not included; pass availability is limited), please email orion@streetcredpr.com.

1 Source: Cerulli.com

0171-OAS-1/22/2024

About Orion Advisor Solutions

Orion is a premier provider of the tech-enabled fiduciary process that transforms the advisor-client relationship by enabling financial advisors to Prospect, Plan, Invest, and Achieve within a single, connected, technology-driven experience. Combined, our brand entities, Orion Advisor Tech, Orion Portfolio Solutions, Brinker Capital Investments, Redtail Technology, and Orion OCIO create a complete offering that empowers firms to attract new clients seamlessly, connect goals more meaningfully to investment strategies and outcomes, and ultimately track progress toward each investor’s unique definition of financial success. Orion services $3.7 trillion in assets under administration and $63.1 billion of wealth management platform assets (as of September 30, 2023) and supports over five million technology accounts and thousands of independent advisory firms. Learn more at Orion.com.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACTS:

On Orion’s behalf:

StreetCred PR



orion@streetcredpr.com

Alexandra Lynn



alexandra@streetcredpr.com



929-317-4240