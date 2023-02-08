Origo Studios Selects Qumulo and HPE GreenLake to Scale its Post Production Environment and Increase Productivity

Leading European Film Production Studio Doubles Production Speed with Qumulo

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Qumulo, the radically simple way to manage petabyte-scale data anywhere, today announced Budapest-based Origo Studios is working with the company to scale its post production environment. Working in tandem with Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Qumulo is helping Origo Studios to streamline the management and optimization of the unstructured data being utilized in its productions.

“As we considered our options, the performance we achieved with Qumulo and HPE GreenLake blew us away. We’re now able to create effects like color grading without dropping any frames. It’s making the whole post production process faster and more efficient including film scanning, dailies processing, editing, audio-post, and color finishing. It’s already made a noticeable difference for our team and helped keep our production deadlines on track,” said László Hargittai, Head of Digital Post Production, Origo Studios.

With dedicated green screen and visual effects-optimized stages plus world-class post production facilities, Origo Studios has worked on such top films as Dune, Dune: Part Two and Blade Runner 2049 since opening a decade ago. Recently Origo Studios faced challenges storing 4K images generated by real-time film scanner Scanity. During grading sessions, the playback of uncompressed 4K images was not real-time and frames were dropped. Using Qumulo’s file data software delivered as-a-service through HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform, the Origo Studios team was able to process Scanity-generated images at 4K resolution, almost twice the previous speed.

Unstructured data has grown exponentially over the past decade, and legacy architectures can no longer keep up with the growing demands to store and manage it. Qumulo’s software delivered as-a-service through the HPE GreenLake platform offers customers a simple solution for managing big data within their private data center by bringing together a consumption-based approach, on-premises controls and a modern cloud experience. The Qumulo and HPE solution runs on HPE ProLiant DL325 Gen10 Plus servers for higher performance, industry-leading security, and optimized workload capabilities.

“Our work with Origo Studios is a great example of how HPE can help media and entertainment customers scale to meet real-time business needs. The HPE GreenLake pay-per-use subscription model addresses the dynamic nature of film and visual effect production, especially when bursting capacity is required. We also provide value-added services including training, operation, and platform deployment,” said Zoltán Molnár, Director of Technology, HPE Hungary.Qumulo is the storage software of choice for in-house and remote creative work teams. From major film studios, streaming networks, gaming and production houses, to animation, post production and VFX companies, Qumulo helps innovators capture, collaborate and distribute creativity for audiences all over the world to enjoy.

