Original Metaverse Second Life Celebrates 20th Birthday

SAN FRANCISCO & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Second Life – the leader in virtual worlds, metaverse innovations, and pioneer of virtual economies – announced today its 20th birthday celebration, also known as “SL20B,” beginning on June 22, 2023.

Created in 2003 by Linden Lab founder Philip Rosedale, Second Life has evolved into one of the largest and most successful 3D virtual worlds, providing “residents” the opportunity to enhance and augment their physical lives by connecting them to thousands of engaging and vibrant virtual environments and communities. Since inception, more than 73 million accounts have been created in Second Life, with around 750K monthly active users.

Today, Second Life provides a safe space for its residents to express their authentic selves. A thriving economy exists in Second Life: tens of thousands of creators around the world profit from selling millions of virtual items and services on Second Life’s marketplace, with more than 1.6M transactions within Second Life every day.

“When we first shared Second Life with the world in 2003, we had one mission in mind: to create a positive, enriching experience for its residents. While others continue to try, no other company has come close to building a world like Second Life,” said Philip Rosedale, Founder of Second Life. “This would not be possible without the talented and endlessly inventive residents of Second Life, who have built communities dedicated to every conceivable interest. We’re excited for what is to come over the next 20 years as we continue to evolve, and we’re excited to welcome new generations to the world.”

Other in-world activities and events include:

Over 500 live performances including music and discussions

“Shop & Hop” – Second Life’s largest shopping event of the year with nearly 500 merchants and creators

Community exhibition spaces with over 300 exhibits and staffed by more than 200 resident volunteers

Global and National sweepstakes including a Chevrolet Bolt EV, high-end computers and Second Life Premium membership subscriptions.

Commemorative eZine/Guide and other limited-time products

World premiere Documentary video on Second Year’s first 20 years

And more

“We’re proud and humbled by how our hundreds of thousands of residents have created positive, supportive, and accepting communities within Second Life,” said Brad Oberwager, CEO and Executive Chairman of Second Life. “Our commitment to rewarding freedom of expression, as well as protecting customer privacy, has helped establish Second Life as a successful pioneer in virtual economies, cultures, and communities over the past twenty years, and has allowed us to create a virtual world in which user identification and information is protected and not monetized for advertisers. We look forward to continuing to be a leader in virtual world and metaverse innovations.”

Second Life recently announced plans to launch its first mobile application. Second Life also recently announced a partnership with Motown Records, the legendary record label, part of the Capitol Music Group, and STYNGR, the first music integration platform for gaming and the metaverse, to bring Motown’s music to the metaverse.

