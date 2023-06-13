Orgvue Appoints Jayne Clarke as Chief Revenue Officer

Clarke steps into revenue leadership role immediately as the company continues to focus on growth and fostering its strategic partnerships

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orgvue, the enterprise organizational design and planning software platform, has today announced the appointment of Jayne Clarke to the position of Chief Revenue Officer.

In position since April 2023, Clarke’s focus will be on driving revenue growth and fostering strategic partnerships. She will be responsible for leading Orgvue’s revenue generation initiatives, aligning sales and marketing strategy, and capitalizing on emerging market opportunities. Given her insight into the dynamic workforce landscape and the challenges of today’s business environment, Clarke will play a pivotal role in fueling revenue growth.

“I’m excited to be working in the human capital management industry again at this crucial time for Orgvue. I understand from experience some of the organizational difficulties businesses face today and see Orgvue as the software platform to solve those problems. I look forward to helping our hugely talented team bring the unique value proposition Orgvue has to offer to many more organizations,” said Clarke.

Oliver Shaw, Chief Executive Officer, Orgvue, said, “Jayne brings a wealth of experience to Orgvue that’s directly relevant to the company’s stage of growth. As a former colleague, I’m very excited to be working with such an accomplished, customer-focused revenue leader again. In her last role, she was responsible for doubling revenue in less than two years and she has all the qualities to achieve similar results at Orgvue.”

Clarke joins Orgvue from Kalibrate, a retail analytics platform, where she held the Chief Revenue Officer position for the last three years. Previous experience includes 13 years at IRIS Software Group, where she was responsible for sales and marketing in the human capital management division, serving as Commercial Director and Chief Sales Officer during her tenure. She holds a combined degree in Educational Studies, Marketing, and English from Lancaster University.

ENDS

About Orgvue

Orgvue, the leading organizational design and planning software platform, captures the power of data visualization and modeling to build more adaptable, better performing organizations. HR, finance, and business leaders rely on Orgvue for actionable insight and analysis that helps them make faster workforce decisions in a constantly changing world.

Orgvue is used by the world’s largest and best-known enterprises and management consulting firms to confidently build the businesses they want tomorrow, today. The company works with many Fortune 500 companies and is headquartered in London, with offices in Philadelphia, The Hague, Toronto, and Sydney.

Contacts

For media enquiries and comment requests, please contact:

orgvue@dontcrywolf.com

+44 (0) 20 3633 1090



www.orgvue.com