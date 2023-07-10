Organizations Worldwide Reduced Cost Variance, Improved Development Productivity Over Past Two Years with CMMI, According to New Report

Upcoming webinar explores the performance report, outlines the steps for successful CMMI adoption and examines the latest model

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#isaca–In today’s economic climate, enterprises are taking a hard look at how they can optimize their performance to set themselves apart and strengthen their position in the market. Those using ISACA’s Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) to enhance their processes and drive greater business impact found significant improvements in key areas over the past couple years, according to the latest CMMI Technical Report: Performance Results and an upcoming webinar—with CMMI-appraised organizations seeing an 84.4 percent rate of success, a 3.1 percent increase from the previous year.





With more than 30 years in the performance improvement space, CMMI has helped organizations worldwide elevate performance, improve quality, reduce inefficiencies, and better serve the needs of organizations and their customers. This performance report tracks real results of companies that use CMMI, compiling findings from 415 CMMI partners and more than 9,500 approved appraisals from 2019-2022 in more than 100 countries. Some key report findings show that organizations:

Reduced defect rate by average of 30 percent

Improved development productivity by average of 15 percent

Reduced delivery time deviation by average of 43 percent

Improved customer satisfaction by 13 percent

Reduced cost variance by 47 percent

Additionally, communication improvements showed a range of 30-99 percent, delivered product or service quality improvements showed a range of 20-61 percent, and project progress variance or deviation reduction showed a range of 30-69 percent. More organizations are also deciding to use CMMI in more than one area, with the number of organizations opting to appraise against multiple domains increasing by more than 2,000 percent since 2019.

“The data show that enterprises are making meaningful strides in quality, productivity, schedule, customer satisfaction and cost management when they use CMMI to address even incremental improvements in one or a few areas,” says Simona Rollinson, ISACA Chief Operating Officer. “Across the world and across industries, companies that implement CMMI practices benefit from an interconnectedness—where one enhancement is made, additional improvements often follow in other areas.”

A new CMMI model launched this spring to increase the flexibility and adaptability of CMMI, adding new domains Data Management, People Management and Virtual Work to existing domains Development, Services, Supplier Management, Security, and Safety.

This new model and the recently released performance metrics will be discussed further in an upcoming complimentary ISACA webinar, “Leveraging CMMI Performance Solutions for Building Scalable Capabilities and Continuously Improving Performance,” taking place 11 July, 12:00 PM (ET) / 11:00 AM (CT) / 9:00 AM (PT) / 16:00 (UTC), and featuring Rollinson and Ron Lear, ISACA Vice President, Frameworks and Models. The webinar, which offers one free CPE, will explore the data around CMMI performance improvement, the steps to successful CMMI adoption, how organizations can use CMMI to build capability and improve their performance, and walk through the new CMMI model updates. To register, visit https://store.isaca.org/s/community-event?id=a334w000005SKzZAAW. After 11 July, the archived webinar will be available for one year.

To read the full CMMI performance report, visit https://cmmiinstitute.com/getattachment/738104c0-a6f0-4e1c-8bbe-35076b75f36e/attachment.aspx.

To learn more about CMMI, visit https://cmmiinstitute.com/products/cmmi/. Case studies from organizations using CMMI, such as Wipro, Avantare, and Whale Cloud, are available at www.isaca.org/enterprise/cmmi-performance-solutions.

About ISACA

ISACA® (www.isaca.org) is a global community advancing individuals and organizations in their pursuit of digital trust. For more than 50 years, ISACA has equipped individuals and enterprises with the knowledge, credentials, education, training and community to progress their careers, transform their organizations, and build a more trusted and ethical digital world. ISACA is a global professional association and learning organization that leverages the expertise of its more than 170,000 members who work in digital trust fields such as information security, governance, assurance, risk, privacy and quality. It has a presence in 188 countries, including 225 chapters worldwide. Through its foundation One In Tech, ISACA supports IT education and career pathways for underresourced and underrepresented populations.

Twitter: www.twitter.com/ISACANews

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/isaca

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ISACAGlobal

Instagram: www.instagram.com/isacanews

Contacts

Emily Ayala, communications@isaca.org, +1.847.385.7223



Bridget Drufke, communications@isaca.org, +1.847.660.5554