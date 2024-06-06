O’Reilly Wins “Enterprise Learning Solution of the Year” in 2024 EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Online learning leader’s platform recognized for providing high-quality multimodal content across the most in-demand skills driving businesses forward today

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–O’Reilly, the premier source for insight-driven learning on technology and business, today announced that its online learning platform has been named “Enterprise Learning Solution of the Year” in the sixth annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards. This is the second consecutive win for O’Reilly, having been designated as “Overall Enterprise Learning Solution Provider of the Year” in the 2023 awards program.





O’Reilly’s learning platform offers a powerful combination of highly trusted content and unique learning experiences that empower individuals, teams, and businesses to acquire essential skills and knowledge. Recognizing the reality of varying individual learning styles, O’Reilly’s multimodal platform provides learners with access to more than 5,000 live and on-demand role-based courses, interactive coding environments, certification prep and practice tests, its natural language processing engine that provides quick, highly relevant answers in the flow of work, and, most recently, a digital badging program that allows member to promote their newly acquired skills. Beyond O’Reilly’s own content, the learning platform also houses a vast collection of text and video resources from some of the biggest publishers in the world, including Harvard Business Review, Pearson, Wiley, and Packt.

At the heart of O’Reilly’s platform is its unique network of experts. O’Reilly offers handpicked content collections from top innovators and practitioners across the most in-demand skills driving business forward today, including AI and generative AI, cloud computing, software architecture, infrastructure and operations, programming languages, security, critical thinking, and more. Many of these experts also serve as instructors in O’Reilly’s live online events, providing learners with the opportunity to receive intensive hands-on training in critical tech and business topics and have their most pressing questions answered directly by the industry’s most pioneering experts.

“Our research shows that the primary reason companies invest in learning services is content. We pride ourselves on having the best content created by leading innovators, many of whom invented or were early adopters of technologies used by organizations across the globe,” said Laura Baldwin, president at O’Reilly. “We’re incredibly proud to be recognized by EdTech Breakthrough as the best learning solution for enterprises. As we continue to deliver on our mission to change the world by sharing the knowledge of innovators, we remain focused on creating the best technical learning content, as we have for the past four decades.”

Conducted by EdTech Breakthrough, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work, and success in a range of educational technology categories, including adaptive learning, STEM education, remote learning, and more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.

“O’Reilly makes it simple for users to access all the knowledge they need to achieve the next breakthrough or advance their career in one place. The speed of technological advancement requires timely and efficient upskilling of the existing workforce to stay ahead in a competitive landscape,” said Steve Johansson, managing director at EdTech Breakthrough. “O’Reilly enables continuous learning and skill development for individuals, teams, and enterprises through its comprehensive and digitally responsive solutions for professionals looking to build skills within their organizations.”

For more information on how O’Reilly can help your team build the knowledge and skills they need to stay ahead of the curve, please visit www.oreilly.com.

About EdTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies, and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM, and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com.

About O’Reilly

O’Reilly, the premier learning platform for technology professionals, offers the industry’s most extensive catalog of high-quality technical and professional skills development courses. From AI, programming, and cloud technologies to essential business skills such as leadership training and critical thinking, O’Reilly delivers highly trusted content from its network of renowned experts that meets a diverse array of learning needs, with over 5,000 role-based on-demand courses, nearly 200 live events each month, access to interactive sandboxes and labs, and more. For more information, visit www.oreilly.com.

