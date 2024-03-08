O’Reilly Accepting Applications for Annual Scholarship, Accelerating Tech Learning Opportunities for Underrepresented Communities

Scholarship recipients will be awarded one year of unlimited access to the O’Reilly learning platform as part of the company’s mission to advance diversity and inclusion

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–O’Reilly, the premier source for insight-driven learning on technology and business, today announced it has opened applications for its annual diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice (DEIJ) scholarship program. Designed to help individuals from underrepresented groups in technology kick-start or further their careers, the scholarship will award 500 recipients with a free year-long membership to the O’Reilly online learning platform and expert-curated courses. Applications are being accepted now through April 1.





As part of their membership, scholarship recipients will receive unlimited access to all 5,000 of O’Reilly’s role-based on-demand courses, popular live events such as the Superstream Series, and a full library of O’Reilly books. Recipients will also receive access to top preparatory materials and practice tests for the most sought-after certifications in the industry as well as interactive labs and sandboxes that provide opportunities to experiment with live code in real dev environments. Additionally, recipients will have the opportunity to earn verifiable and shareable digital badges, allowing them to showcase their skills via social media and email.

“ To create the best world possible, O’Reilly continuously strives to empower deserving and marginalized communities with the tools to accelerate their careers and positively impact the world around them. The DEIJ scholarship program provides a heightened opportunity for underrepresented groups to upskill, develop new skills, or begin a career in technology by providing unfettered access to the highest quality tools and resources within our platform,” said Laura Baldwin, president of O’Reilly. “ At a time when skills-based talent is crucial for the future of work, the DEIJ scholarship bridges the gap for individuals to develop and sharpen the important technical skills needed to break through employment barriers.”

O’Reilly’s DEIJ scholarship program aligns with the company’s broader goal of cultivating diverse representation in the technology industry. In 2023, O’Reilly surpassed its established corporate diversity goal of 40% representation from underrepresented tech groups, achieving 50% representation in new instructors, authors, and speakers. In addition, nearly 70% of its Superstream Series speakers in 2023 came from underrepresented communities. This year, O’Reilly has set a goal of maintaining at least 50% representation of new talent and hires from underrepresented groups.

As a women-led company, O’Reilly achieved new gender milestones in the past year, with 45% of women now represented on the executive leadership team. Additionally, 50% of promoted employees were women, compared to just 32% in the prior year. Of the new hires who joined the company in 2023, 63% identified as members of underrepresented groups.

To apply or learn more about the diversity and inclusion scholarship program, visit: https://www.oreilly.com/diversity/scholarship-program.html. To learn more about O’Reilly’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, visit: https://www.oreilly.com/diversity/.

