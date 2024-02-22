Oregon Stride K-12 Schools Enrollment Open for 2024-2025 School Year

PRINEVILLE, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LRN #BackToSchool–Enrollment for the 2024-2025 school year is now open at Destinations Career Academy of Oregon (ORDCA), Cascade Virtual Academy (CVA), and Insight School of Oregon-Painted Hills (ISOR-PH), online tuition-free public schools for K-12 students.





All part of the Oregon public school system, ORDCA, CVA, and ISOR-PH are online, tuition-free schools providing kids the opportunity to learn in a remote environment, available to Oregon K-12 students statewide.

“We are committed to making our schools the best for students who want an alternative to the traditional learning model,” said ORDCA, CVA and ISOR-PH Head of School, Melissa Hausmann. “We prioritize each student’s pace and academic interests, as well as making sure they have a safe learning environment.”

ORDCA, CVA, and ISOR-PH’s curriculum includes core subjects including English/language arts, science, math, and history subjects, as well as elective classes. ORDCA also offers career-focused courses from the Stride Career Prep program, such as arts, information, and Communications, business and management, health science, industrial engineering systems, and information and communication technology.

Online learning programs are chosen by many families and students for many reasons, including specialized needs, a bullying-free environment, and flexibility while pursuing extracurricular goals. At ORDCA, CVA, and ISOR-PH, students have the freedom to shape their academic paths while also building connections with other online learning families.

ORDCA, CVA, and ISOR-PH are now accepting enrollment applications for the 2024-2025 school year. To learn more about ORDCA, visit https://ordca.k12.com. To learn more about CVA, visit https://cva.k12.com. To learn more about ISOR-PH, visit https://insightor-ph.k12.com.

About Destinations Career Academy of Oregon

Destinations Career Academy of Oregon (ORDCA) is a full-time online public charter school authorized by Mitchell School District that serves students in grades 9-12 statewide. As part of the Oregon public school system, ORDCA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about ORDCA, visit https://ordca.k12.com.

About Cascade Virtual Academy

Cascade Virtual Academy (CVA) is an online public charter school authorized by Mitchell School District that serves students in kindergarten through eighth grade throughout the state of Oregon. As part of the Oregon public school system, CVA is tuition-free, and gives families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about CVA, visit http://cva.k12.com.

About Insight School of Oregon-Painted Hills

Insight School of Oregon-Painted Hills (ISOR-PH) is a full-time online public charter school serving Oregon students in grades 7-12 and focuses on credit recovery for students who have fallen behind in high school credit or need more academic support. As part of the Oregon public school system, ISOR-PH is tuition-free, and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about ISOR-PH, visit https://insightor-ph.k12.com.

