OrdinalsBot Behind 80% of the Largest Files Inscribed on Bitcoin Blockchain; Announces Revenue, Growth and Partnerships

OrdinalsBot, founded last year, confirms more than $4M in inscriptions for Q1, over 200K individuals on the platform, and 80% of the ten largest files inscribed on Bitcoin Blockchain

Musicians including French Montana and Ghostface Killah have recently inscribed music on bitcoin using OrdinalsBot

MAHE, Seychelles–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OrdinalsBot, the leading provider of API solutions for building out the data layer of the BTC blockchain, has kicked off the year with several key announcements and growth numbers. In just the last 3 months, OrdinalsBot, which simplifies the process of minting and managing Bitcoin inscriptions, BRC-20 tokens, Runes and other bitcoin protocols, has also collaborated with industry leaders, including Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA), Xverse, Leather, ALEX, Oyl, Mintlayer, Atomiq DeFi, Sulu, and TeleportDAO.





OrdinalsBot is behind 80% of the ten largest files ever inscribed on the Bitcoin blockchain, and the team recently set the new record for the top spot by inscribing Logos’ manifesto. This is now the largest-ever Bitcoin block, exceeding 3.969 MB.

Successful collaborations with top artists, musicians and BRC-20 projects have resulted in over $4M in revenue for Q1 with a long pipeline of partnerships and launches in Q2. New collaborations will drive further growth and allow builders, creators, and collectors to more easily create and mint fungible and non-fungible tokens, Ordinals and Runes on the bitcoin blockchain.

“With Ordinals, we’re proving that Bitcoin is not just about finance—it is also a platform to create and store music, art, and all of the data necessary for identity, business settlement, and ownership,” shared Toby Lewis, Co-Founder of OrdinalsBot. “With all the hype around bitcoin price and bitcoin ETFs, few realize the services and utility of bitcoin is becoming more interesting and scalable every day. We’re thrilled to work with creators to bring more awareness and creativity into the space and expand Bitcoin’s vision.”

OrdinalsBot Data & Milestones:

Over 200K individuals using the platform

OrdinalsBot has also collaborated with cultural icons, inscribing unique musical Ordinals for rap legends French Montana and Ghostface Killah of Wu Tang Clan

Inscribed: 80% of the top 10 largest files ever on Bitcoin. This includes projects from Inscribed Pepes, Runestones by Leonidas, sovrn.art, and Ordz Games. Inscribed 3 of the top 20 Ordinals collections in the top 20 by market cap (Runestone, Prometheans by CyberKongz, Pizza Ninjas) More than 150K Ordinals from the top 100 Ordinals collections by market cap

Provided backend support to Magic Eden’s inscription services

Enabled the launch of the $ORDI BRC-20 token, the first meme coin on BRC-20, created by the founder of BRC-20 protocol (@Domo).

Launching the Runes Launchpad

$TRIO utility token launched on the BRC-20 protocol on April 12, 2024 and is now traded on Gate.io and MEXC

“We’re bitcoin and tech enthusiasts who want to turbocharge bitcoin by making it accessible to all—and we’re just getting started,” said Brian Laughlan, Co-Founder at OrdinalsBot. “Ordinals has shown its utility within the industry and we’re thrilled to play a role in its success.”

Lior Messika, Founder of Eden Block and Novel Labs: “OrdinalsBot’s unparalleled support helped us do things with our Mutant Hounds ordinals collection that have never been done before. Their team consistently goes above and beyond, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the ordinals ecosystem.”

These announcements come on the heels of OrdinalsBot’s recent oversubscribed $3M+ funding round and their token ($TRIO) launch. Investors include DACM, Eden Block, Kestrel0x, Kenetic Capital, Sora Ventures, Nural Capital, WWVentures, Lightning Ventures, and others.

$TRIO is a utility token for use within the OrdinalsBot ecosystem only, not an investment product. $TRIO is not available to U.S. persons. Please see ordinalsbot.com for more information.

