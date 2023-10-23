Orders.co Unveils AI-Powered Platform to Accelerate Restaurants’ Online Growth

Next-Gen Solutions Automate Website Creation and Streamline Order Management at Scale





LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orders.co, the leading all-in-one order management platform for restaurants, today introduced new AI-powered solutions that empower restaurant operators to better manage and scale their online ordering and delivery operations.

Orders.co’s sophisticated AI technology leverages advanced large language models to automate tedious, time-consuming processes, reduce manual tasks, and improve efficiency for restaurant operators. Designed with the needs of independent restaurants, growing chains, and digital brand operators at the forefront, the new solutions promise to streamline operations and power efficient scale across platforms.

Its innovative new AI-powered website builder enables restaurants to establish fully customized ordering websites, instantly generating a ready-to-deploy menu and virtual storefront. Any restaurant brand operator or franchisee can stand up its online presence in seconds, for free.

Once activated within the Orders.co platform, the site can then be connected to the various integrated technologies and platforms a restaurant uses to power its end-to-end order and delivery management experience. With Orders.co, restaurants can transition from concept to fully operational online in just days, a process that typically takes between 2 and 6 weeks.

Additional new AI-powered platform solutions include:

Personalized Marketing and Loyalty Programs Behavioral-based email and SMS campaigns, optimized based on customer ordering patterns.

Guest Feedback and Recovery Automated post-checkout feedback system drives public positive reviews.

Local Business SEO Real-time updates and maintenance of business listing information across all connected platforms.

Seamless Menu Integration The platform syncs menus across order sources, ensuring consistency and accuracy.



Orders.co improves efficiency and productivity for restaurant operators by consolidating all delivery apps and order sources in a centralized dashboard. Its open platform supports a breadth of third-party apps and integrations enabling customers to manage their end-to-end online ordering presence from a single device.

“Orders.co’s goal is to empower restaurant owners and operators with a complete solution that makes growth easy,” said Arsen Stepanyan, chief executive officer of Orders.co. “The platform is a customizable, all-in-one solution that powers independent, omnichannel order and delivery management, as well as the ability to provide an optimal end-customer experience.”

The company offers direct integration with more than 30 POS platforms and national and local delivery apps including Delivery.com, GrubHub, and UberEats, among others. Partnerships with third-party delivery management platforms like Cartwheel enable in-house or outsourced delivery, with the ability to tap into the nation’s largest delivery fleets.

“The Orders.co platform has enabled us to operate two Lefty’s locations from a single point of control, with visibility into orders from our multiple delivery apps all in one place,” said Michael VanMiddlesworth, co-owner and operator of Lefty’s Ann Arbor and Lefty’s Ypsilanti. “What sets Orders.co apart is the real-time integration with our Clover POS system, ensuring that our menu photos synchronize instantly across all delivery platforms with any updates. Having extensively explored and experienced other integration partners, I believe that Orders.co’s capabilities are unmatched.”

About Orders.co

Orders.co is an all-in-one order management platform for independent restaurants, growing chains, and digital brand operators.

The company’s innovative technology consolidates all delivery apps and order sources in a single, centralized dashboard. Its AI-powered platform provides the tools needed to streamline operations, enhance the customer experience, and scale a restaurant’s digital business.

With a breadth of third-party apps and integrations from POS to delivery, Orders.co enables restaurant operators to manage their end-to-end online ordering presence from a single device.

Since its founding in 2020, Orders.co has empowered thousands of restaurants to expand their reach and scale their online growth.

