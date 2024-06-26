Home Business Wire Ordergroove Launches Rotating Clubs: Transforming Product Discovery with Industry-Leading Insights that Boost...
Business Wire

Ordergroove Launches Rotating Clubs: Transforming Product Discovery with Industry-Leading Insights that Boost Retention and Drive Upsells

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ordergroove, the leading Relationship Commerce platform for the world’s fastest-growing brands and retailers, proudly announces the launch of its newly revamped Rotating Clubs. This innovative solution transforms the traditional subscription model by turning product discovery into recurring revenue, unlocking new growth opportunities and providing actionable insights—all within a unified subscription platform.


Unlike other subscription apps that require club operation at the box level, often resulting in repeated products and poor retention rates, Ordergroove’s Rotating Clubs offers item-level data. This enables businesses to experiment, innovate and differentiate their brand. The detailed visibility into each club shipment ensures exceptional customer experiences, identifies trends in club performance and boosts operational efficiency. For brands using homegrown technology to power their club, Ordergroove can help streamline operations by orchestrating each box at an item level, reducing time spent in spreadsheets and allowing for more investment in growth and innovation. With Ordergroove, businesses can finally move beyond “blackbox” clubs and embrace a new era of actionable insights.

Ordergroove shares the market insights and learnings that led to its Rotating Clubs innovation in its newest eGuide, From Blackbox to Brilliance: A Definitive Guide to the New Era of Rotating Subscription Clubs. The complete guide shares best practices for brands offering clubs, along with results, including that retention rates are 49% better for club subscribers compared to non-club subscribers. This underscores the impact that a rotating club can have on customer loyalty and recurring revenue growth.

“Rotating Clubs creates an opportunity for brands to introduce a new subscription model for shoppers, optimizing product selection and curation while keeping customers delighted and engaged,” says Greg Alvo, CEO of Ordergroove. “With Rotating Clubs, Ordergroove is advancing our mission of putting relationships at the center of commerce to help brands thrive while also simplifying complex tech stacks, shortening development time and creating impactful shopping experiences.”

Ordergroove’s Rotating Clubs empowers teams to explore new growth opportunities by providing unparalleled visibility and insights. Brands and retailers can now ensure exceptional subscriber experiences that truly delight and boost operational efficiency, turning product discovery into recurring revenue.

For more information on Ordergroove’s Rotating Clubs and how they can transform your subscription business, visit ordergroove.com.

ABOUT ORDERGROOVE

Ordergroove enables subscription and membership experiences for the world’s largest and most innovative brands and retailers, including L’Oréal, Dollar Shave Club, La Colombe Coffee, Bonafide Health and The Honest Company. As a market leader in subscription technology, the company’s proprietary Relationship Commerce platform is shifting consumer interactions from one-and-done transactions to frictionless and highly-profitable recurring relationships. Ordergroove technology uses flexible APIs, analytics and unmatched consumer expertise to empower top brands to transform their commerce experiences while making their consumers’ lives easier.

Contacts

MEDIA
ASTRSK PR, ordergroove@astrskpr.com

Articoli correlati

Intel Demonstrates First Fully Integrated Optical I/O Chiplet

Business Wire Business Wire -
Intel’s optical compute interconnect chiplet is expected to revolutionize high-speed data processing for AI infrastructure.SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--What’s New:...
Continua a leggere

Intelsat, Starfish Space Reach Deal for Satellite Servicing Mission

Business Wire Business Wire -
The first commercial Otter servicing vehicle will provide years of life extension starting in 2026MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelsat, operator of...
Continua a leggere

Ario Raises $16 Million to Tackle Invisible Labor with AI

Business Wire Business Wire -
Funding led by Floodgate will enable new data connections to increase Ario’s level of assistancePALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ario, the...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php