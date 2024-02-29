Orchid Wellness PLLC Enhances Operational Efficiency with eClinicalWorks EHR and healow Patient Engagement Solutions

Startup practice reports that over 90% of its patient population utilizes healow Open Access – the online appointment booking solution

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that Texas-based Orchid Wellness PLLC is experiencing practice-wide success in digital payments and online appointment bookings by leveraging eClinicalWorks EHR, healow® Open Access®, and healow Text2Pay. Together, these solutions will further streamline operations and improve satisfaction through a simplified patient experience.





Orchid Wellness is a multispecialty clinic that offers comprehensive care services, including primary care, women’s health, weight loss, IV therapy, and wellness across all age groups. Its mission is to partner with patients and their families to provide a holistic and compassionate health and wellness experience. By implementing healow Open Access and Text2Pay services, the practice empowers its patients to directly manage their own appointment schedules, and seamlessly make payments through a secured digital link. The solutions have helped the practice increase online visibility, reduce no-shows, and minimize costs on paper statements.

“eClinicalWorks innovative health IT solutions have transformed our operations, allowing us to grow our practice and provide our patients a seamless experience,” says Chelsea Debrah, family nurse practitioner at Orchid Wellness. “With healow Open Access, we have drastically increased the overall number of appointments, with 90% of our patients self-scheduling appointments through a user-friendly and flexible system. Patients provide us with a number to receive statements via a text link and easily make payments. This has helped improve our patient communication and overall patient experience.”

Orchid Wellness uses healow Open Access as its primary scheduling solution, enabling the practice to:

Improve online visibility and patient satisfaction by allowing patients to request or book appointments at their convenience.

Improve patient engagement by letting patients take control of their own health, allowing them to update their demographic and insurance information seamlessly and reducing no-shows.

Lighten the front office’s administrative burden, reducing burnout.

About Orchid Wellness



Orchid Wellness PLLC is a Texas-based multispecialty clinic and one-stop shop health and wellness experience for comprehensive care services including primary care, pediatrics, women’s health, CPR training, IV therapy, weight loss, and wellness. Their mission is to partner with patients and families of patients of all ages to provide a holistic and compassionate health and wellness experience. For more information, visit https://myorchidwellness.com/.

About eClinicalWorks



eClinicalWorks® was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 180,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

About healow



healow® is a comprehensive, EHR-agnostic, cloud-based platform for patients, practices, payers, hospitals, and health systems. healow provides Patient Relationship Management, clinical and payer insights, and state-of-the-art interoperability solutions. The PRISMA health information search engine gathers patient records from other EHRs and helps providers focus on the most clinically relevant information at the point of care. healow’s Population Health Management tools, including Remote Patient Monitoring, provide real-time data to deepen understanding of patient populations. And healow Insights automates the bidirectional exchange of data between health plans and providers to improve scores on quality measures, help control costs, and promote better medical outcomes. Learn more at https://plus.healow.com/

