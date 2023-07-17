Orca Security Named to Inaugural Redpoint InfraRed 100 List

Latest milestone achievement underscores the company’s unparalleled commitment to continuous innovation to enable enterprises to thrive securely in the cloud

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orca Security, the pioneer of agentless cloud security, today announced it has been named to the inaugural Redpoint InfraRed 100, a comprehensive list of the next 100 promising private companies in Cloud Infrastructure. This curated selection of companies represents the next generation of leaders in the industry, poised to make a significant impact in the cloud infrastructure market.





Orca revolutionized cloud security by inventing SideScanning technology in 2019, which many competitors have since tried to imitate. Unlike traditional agent-based solutions, Orca utilizes cloud infrastructure rather than traditional network structure to identify or track assets. The platform collects data directly with read-only access from cloud workloads’ runtime block storage without the need to install an agent.

This enables customers to deploy the Orca Cloud Security Platform and perform comprehensive cloud security scans in a matter of minutes, identifying cloud risks without the gaps in coverage, performance degradation, and operational costs typical of traditional agent-based solutions. The combined intelligence from cloud workloads, configurations and identities delivered via a single platform yields wide and deep contextual insights, allowing customers to understand how different types of risks can be combined to create dangerous attack paths, rather than looking at each threat in silos.

“We are honored to receive this recognition by such a prestigious organization as Redpoint Ventures,” said Gil Geron, CEO and Co-founder of Orca. “This accolade is a testament to our commitment to continuous, first-to-market innovations, as well as being a trusted partner for our customers, establishing Orca not only as the best cloud security platform in the world but also the most loved. We will continue to push the envelope, ensuring that our customers remain ahead of the curve in an increasingly complex cloud security landscape.”

The recognition continues a string of accolades for Orca Security. In May, Orca was named to the CNBC Disruptor 50 List for 2023, which recognizes the fastest-growing, innovative private startups advancing breakthrough technology for tackling some of society’s biggest challenges across channels. In March, Forbes recognized Orca on its 2023 America’s Best Startup Employers list for its commitment to maintaining a strong reputation, investing in employee satisfaction, and experiencing steady growth.

A series of significant corporate milestones contributed to this success. Orca secured a patent for its agentless SideScanning technology, achieved FedRAMP Ready status, expanded its partnership with Google Cloud, and was named the AWS Global Security Partner of the Year. With continuous platform advancements, Orca delivers on the company’s promise of providing the industry’s most comprehensive cloud security solution, and is often first to market with innovative capabilities, including the Orca integration with ChatGPT and Azure OpenAI for guided remediation.

About Orca Security

Orca Security is the pioneer of agentless cloud security that is trusted by hundreds of enterprises globally. Orca makes cloud security possible for enterprises moving to and scaling in the cloud with its patented SideScanning™ technology and Unified Data Model. The Orca Cloud Security Platform delivers the world’s most comprehensive coverage and visibility of all risks across the cloud. With continuous first-to-market innovations and expertise, the Orca Platform ensures security teams quickly identify and remediate risks to keep their businesses secure. Connect your first account in minutes: https://orca.security or take the free cloud risk assessment.

About Redpoint Ventures

Redpoint has partnered with visionary founders to create new markets and redefine existing ones since 1999. We invest in startups across the seed, early and growth phases, and we’re proud to have backed over 578 companies—including Snowflake, Looker, Kustomer, Twilio, 2U, DraftKings, Duo Security, HashiCorp, Stripe, Guild, HomeAway, Heroku, Netflix, and Sonos—with 181 IPOs and M+A exits. Redpoint manages $7.2 billion across multiple funds. For more information visit: http://www.redpoint.com/

