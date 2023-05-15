<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Orca Security Named to 2023 CNBC Disruptor 50 List

Latest milestone achievement underscores the company’s unparalleled commitment to continuous innovation to enable enterprises to thrive securely in the cloud

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orca Security, the pioneer of agentless cloud security, today announced it has been named to the CNBC Disruptor 50 List for 2023. The annual list recognizes the fast-growing, innovative private startups advancing breakthrough technology for tackling some of society’s biggest challenges across channels.

The CNBC Disruptor 50 was curated by CNBC and CNBC.com editorial staff using a proprietary blend of quantitative and qualitative information submitted by the nominated companies. Disruptor 50 data partners PitchBook and IBISWorld provided additional quantitative input. CNBC’s Disruptor 50 Advisory Council, a group of 51 leading thinkers in the field of innovation and entrepreneurship, weighted the quantitative criteria and provided additional analysis of qualitative information.

“We are honored to be recognized as a CNBC Disruptor 50 company for 2023. This accolade is a testament to the tireless work of the Orca team in delivering the most comprehensive coverage and visibility of all risks across enterprises’ cloud estates,” said Gil Geron, CEO and Co-founder of Orca. “We will continue to push the envelope, ensuring that our customers remain ahead of the curve in an increasingly complex cloud security landscape.”

The recognition follows a year of tremendous growth at Orca, tripling its revenue and expanding its employee count. A series of significant corporate milestones contributed to this success. Orca secured a patent for its agentless SideScanning technology, achieved FedRAMP Ready status, and was named the AWS Global Security Partner of the Year. With continuous platform advancements, Orca delivers on the company’s promise of providing the industry’s most comprehensive cloud security solution, and is often first to market with innovative capabilities, including the Orca integration with ChatGPT and Azure OpenAI for guided remediation.

For the full list of Disruptor 50 companies, please visit www.cnbc.com/cnbc-disruptors.

About Orca Security

Orca Security is the pioneer of agentless cloud security that is trusted by hundreds of enterprises globally. Orca makes cloud security possible for enterprises moving to and scaling in the cloud with its patented SideScanning™ technology and Unified Data Model. The Orca Cloud Security Platform delivers the world’s most comprehensive coverage and visibility of all risks across the cloud. With continuous first-to-market innovations and expertise, the Orca Platform ensures security teams quickly identify and remediate risks to keep their businesses secure. Connect your first account in minutes: https://orca.security or take the free cloud risk assessment.

