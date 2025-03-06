Orca Security Integrates with monday.com to Streamline Security Remediation

Latest integration automates alert lifecycle, empowering teams to tackle cloud vulnerabilities with advanced speed and precision

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orca Security, the pioneer of agentless cloud security, today announced an integration with monday.com, the multi-product platform that runs all core aspects of work, to streamline security remediation and automate the entire alert lifecycle process. The new API integration enables security and development teams to transfer critical security data directly from the Orca Platform into monday.com’s work management platform for precise prioritization of security issues—from code to cloud.

Arie Teter, chief product officer of Orca Security, stated, “Our integration with monday.com represents a significant step forward in cloud security efficiency. By automating the flow of Orca’s granular security context into monday.com tasks, we're eliminating manual processes and enabling teams to focus on what truly matters—rapid prioritization and effective remediation of security threats.”

Integrating with monday.com allows the data from Orca to flow directly into a monday.com task – without requiring a person to hunt, gather, and scribe – so that whoever is responsible for the fix has all the information they need to remediate the issue. Users can create templates that fit their specific workflows, such as the affected asset's unique ID, asset name, cloud account ID, Orca Alert ID, Orca Risk Score, alert details, and recommended remediation. The risk score prioritizes incoming work, while other fields provide cloud engineers with precise information on which asset needs help and how to fix the issue.

The Orca integration with monday.com also enables administrators to automatically create tickets for alerts that meet certain criteria. Users can also manually create tickets for specific alerts that don’t meet the automation criteria. Whether the ticket is manually triggered or automatically created, developers and security analysts can access Orca details directly within monday.com, reducing verification time and affording more time to spend on high-priority tasks.

Added Teter, “By combining Orca's unparalleled visibility and context with monday.com's powerful project management capabilities, customers can secure their cloud environments with next-level speed and precision necessary to stay ahead.”

Orca offers a unified and comprehensive cloud security platform that identifies, prioritizes, and remediates security risks and compliance issues across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud, Alibaba Cloud, and Kubernetes. The Orca Cloud Security Platform leverages Orca’s patented SideScanning™ technology to provide complete coverage and comprehensive risk detection

