Orca Security Achieves AWS Built-in Competency

Designation Recognizes Orca as an AWS Partner That Accelerates the Time to Value for Customers to Securely Scale in the Cloud

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orca Security, a pioneer of agentless cloud security, today announced that the Orca Cloud Security Platform has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Built-in Competency. This designation recognizes Orca as an AWS Partner that accelerates time to value for customers with a solution that installs, configures, and integrates with key AWS foundational services using a well-architected Modular Code Repository (MCR) in an automated deployment package validated by AWS experts.





Achieving the AWS Built-in Competency differentiates Orca as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that has built its cloud security platform to help customers achieve their business goals for scale, simplicity, and operational cost control in the cloud. By streamlining the integration process with Amazon GuardDuty, AWS CloudTrail, AWS Security Hub, and AWS Organizations, customers can decrease risk, reduce operational overhead, and provide consistent observability in cloud environments.

“Achieving the AWS Built-in Competency designation is an important recognition of Orca’s commitment to make cloud security easy for our customers,” said Gil Geron, Co-Founder and CEO of Orca Security. “By eliminating traditional vendor integration complexities, organizations can focus on securing their cloud environments efficiently while freeing up valuable IT resources for other mission-critical initiatives.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, the AWS Competency Program helps customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Orca is the winner of the 2022 Global AWS Security Partner Award and recently announced it has become one of the first cloud security companies to integrate with Amazon Bedrock. Orca supports over 100 AWS services for customers’ AWS estates, detecting risks across infrastructure, workloads, identities, and data. The Orca Platform is available in AWS Marketplace.

To learn more, visit Orca Security at AWS re:Invent 2023 on Nov 27 – Dec 1, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV, or visit http://orca.security.

Orca Security is the pioneer of agentless cloud security that is trusted by hundreds of enterprises globally. Orca makes cloud security possible for enterprises moving to and scaling in the cloud with its patented SideScanning™ technology and Unified Data Model. The Orca Cloud Security Platform delivers the world’s most comprehensive coverage and visibility of all risks across the cloud. With continuous first-to-market innovations and expertise, the Orca Platform ensures security teams quickly identify and remediate risks to keep their businesses secure. Connect your first account in minutes: https://orca.security or take the free cloud risk assessment.

