Orbweaver Unveils Revolutionary Quote-PO API Suite for Electronic Components Procurement Automation

The new API suite elevates digital transformation in the electronic components industry with a groundbreaking, integrated solution.

BETHLEHEM, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#apienablement–Today, Orbweaver, a frontrunner in data and procurement automation solutions for the electronics industry, proudly announces the launch of its innovative Quote-PO API suite. This advanced suite is designed to streamline the procurement process and seamlessly integrate with Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems, enabling clients to embrace APIs and digital transformation in their traditional workflows and expedite time to deployment.

“Orbweaver’s Quote-PO API suite represents a significant milestone in our mission to transform the electronics industry through digital innovation,” says Scott Muhl, Chief Product Officer of Orbweaver. “Our latest offering integrates crucial previously disjointed functions, providing a fluid, end-to-end solution for quoting, purchasing, and data distribution. This enhancement delivers a substantial improvement in scalability and performance.”

The Quote-PO API suite is a testament to Orbweaver’s dedication to offering cutting-edge solutions that address common industry challenges and integrate effective data solutions. It empowers customers with a scalable, efficient, and customizable platform for seamless API deployment, regardless of their organization’s size, budget, or mindset regarding digital transformation.

“Our previous products have enabled our clients to focus on their core business concerns while enjoying state-of-the-art digital transformation solutions. The Quote-PO API suite takes this a step further by serving as a centralized API enablement platform. This solves the cost and time-to-market challenges that most companies face and future-proofs the industry by fostering stronger buyer-seller relationships,” Scott Muhl elaborates.

As an independent and neutral entity, Orbweaver remains committed to preserving data privacy and serving as a trusted partner to all industry stakeholders, facilitating automation, transparency, and speed in the buying and selling of electronic components.

About Orbweaver: Orbweaver is a data integration and automation company headquartered in Bethlehem, Pa. The company moves roughly one million pieces of information per second for its customers and is a trusted provider to the largest global manufacturers and distributors. Orbweaver has led the charge in supply chain integration and automation in the electronic industry since 2012. For more information, visit www.orbweaver.com.

