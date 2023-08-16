Orbweaver Unveils Next-Generation API Suite for the Electronics Industry

A global distributor of electronic components has successfully deployed the enhanced API Suite and is consistently completing up to 250 requests per second with a mean latency under 75 milliseconds, the fastest in the industry.

The enhanced suite includes a comprehensive API management toolbox for in-depth monitoring, control, and analysis.

State-of-the-art encryption and authentication protocols ensure top-notch security.

BETHLEHEM, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#API–Orbweaver, a frontrunner in sales, procurement, and data automation solutions for the electronics industry, proudly announces the latest release of its advanced API Enablement solution designed for the electronics industry. “Our market-leading and industry-specific solution has already been deployed by one of our customers, a top global distributor of electronic components,” said CEO and Co-founder Chris Ciesielka.





The Orbweaver Platform provides an API solution with features and benefits that simplify integration between a customer’s systems and those of their suppliers, partners, and customers.

“Our platform enables real-time data exchange, which allows instant communication between these systems, reducing processing time and improving responsiveness,” said Tony Powell, Orbweaver’s Co-founder and CTO.

Orbweaver’s API Enablement Solution offers flexible data format support that can handle various data formats and communication protocols. This ensures that it is compatible with existing infrastructure without requiring expensive overhauls. The hyper-scalable architecture supports business growth without compromising performance. “We use industry-leading encryption and authentication methods to ensure secure transactions and protect sensitive data.” shared Scott Muhl, Orbweaver’s Chief Product Officer. “Furthermore, our comprehensive API management toolbox allows for monitoring, controlling, and analyzing API usage and performance – all from a centralized control tower.”

Orbweaver’s API suite boasts response times that are up to 10 times faster than those of our customer’s competitors, with a typical latency of under 75 milliseconds. “Our mission is to transform the manner in which our clients engage with their suppliers and customers,” said Chris Ciesielka, Orbweaver’s Co-Founder and CEO, “We’re proud to have achieved that goal with this game-changing solution.”

With its cutting-edge technology and ease of use, Orbweaver’s API Suite is sure to give companies in the electronics industry an edge over their competition. This next-generation solution will enable businesses to quickly and securely access real-time data and respond to changing marketplace demands.

About Orbweaver: Orbweaver is a data integration and automation company headquartered in Bethlehem, Pa. The company moves roughly one million pieces of information per second for its customers and is a trusted provider to the largest global manufacturers and distributors. Orbweaver has led the charge in supply chain integration and automation in the electronic industry since 2012. For more information, visit www.orbweaver.com.

