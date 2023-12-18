Orbweaver To Host CURRENT 2024, a Premier Gathering of Innovators in the Electronics Industry

Orbweaver’s customers and partners will convene to discuss and collaborate on streamlining supply chain processes and advancing digital transformation.

BETHLEHEM, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#current2024–Orbweaver LLC, a leading provider of digital supply chain integration solutions for the electronics industry, is thrilled to announce its inaugural customer and partner event, CURRENT, Shifting Paradigms, scheduled for January 10-12, 2024 in Bethlehem, PA. The company is facilitating this premier gathering of industry leaders and experts to engage in a dynamic discussion about advancing data, sales, and procurement automation for a more efficient, resilient, and dynamic electronics supply chain.





“As a trusted third party facilitating digital integration between trading partners in the industry, Orbweaver is uniquely positioned to bring together key stakeholders who are leading the conversation on how data integration, automation, and digital advancements are contributing to more efficient processes and identifying new revenue opportunities,” says Chris Ciesielka, CEO of Orbweaver.

The event features a keynote presentation, taking place the morning of January 11th, by Ed Viesturs, America’s preeminent high-altitude mountaineer. Mr. Viesturs will share invaluable insights on leadership, teamwork, and decision-making in challenging environments. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with seasoned professionals and attend presentations about how experts are streamlining sales and procurement processes in the industry.

Jackie Mattox, Founding Director, President, and CEO of Women in Electronics, will facilitate a panel on “Common Challenges with Change and Best Practices for Progress.” The event will also feature insightful presentations from industry innovators such as Chris Church, Founder and Chief Product Officer at MacroFab; Jelger Bos, Global Vice President, Data and Digital at Waldom Electronics; and Laura Shuey, E-commerce Marketing Manager at Texas Instruments.

“These experienced voices will help inform and guide electronics industry decision-makers who are facing imminent technological change,” says Tony Powell, CTO of Orbweaver. “Our team of seasoned experts will also examine current trends and explore how digital capabilities and technologies are shaping the electronics supply chain of the future.”

For meeting details, including an updated schedule of events and meals, travel information, and accommodation options, visit https://www.orbweaver.com/current-2024.

About Orbweaver Sourcing, LLC: Orbweaver is a data integration and automation company based in Bethlehem, PA. The company moves roughly one million pieces of information per second for its customers and is a trusted provider to the largest global manufacturers and distributors. Orbweaver has led the charge in supply chain integration and automation in the electronic industry since 2012. For more information, visit www.orbweaver.com.

