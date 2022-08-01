Home Business Wire Orbweaver Announces the Hiring of Fernando Spada to Executive Team
Business Wire

Orbweaver Announces the Hiring of Fernando Spada to Executive Team

di Business Wire

Electronics supply chain veteran to lead company’s marketing and revenue generation efforts

BETHLEHEM, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Orbweaver LLC, a leading provider of digital supply chain integration solutions for electronic components, is proud to announce the hiring of industry veteran Fernando Spada. As Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer, Spada will oversee and drive the enhancement of Orbweaver’s branding and positioning in target markets, define and execute demand generation initiatives to accelerate growth, and implement the demand and revenue generation elements of the Orbweaver Business System.

Spada brings cross-functional and global expertise in the electronic components industry, a strategic mindset, and a passion for all things digital. He began his career with KEMET Electronics Corp., a subsidiary of YAGEO Corp. and part of the YAGEO Group. Over his 25 years at KEMET, Spada had multiple roles with increasing responsibility in engineering, operations, business unit management, product management, distribution sales and marketing.

“Fernando’s impressive knowledge base and comprehensive expertise make him a valuable asset in this dynamic industry, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome him to our executive team,” says Chris Ciesielka, CEO of Orbweaver. “With his contributions, we’ll uncover new growth opportunities as we continue to lead the industry in supply chain digitization.”

Following his tenure at KEMET, Spada was the Director of Global Marketing, Connection Systems, at Aptiv, a $15 billion mobility and EV industrial-tech company. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electro-Mechanical Engineering from Universidad Panamericana, Mexico; a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Texas; and a Master in Business Administration from the China Europe International Business School in Shanghai.

Spada is ready to tackle his new role on August 1.

“I am excited to join a visionary company like Orbweaver that’s facilitating automation in what’s traditionally been a very manual business,” Spada says. “Today’s market demands digital solutions, and I’m with the best possible organization to provide these for customers.”

About Orbweaver Sourcing, LLC: Orbweaver is a data integration and automation company based in Bethlehem, PA. The company moves roughly one million pieces of information per second for its customers, and is a trusted provider to the largest global manufacturers and distributors. Orbweaver has led the charge in supply chain integration and automation in the electronic industry since 2012. For more information visit www.orbweaver.com.

Contacts

Tony Powell

www.orbweaver.com
Tony@orbweaver.com

Articoli correlati

1E Named a Leader in End-User Experience Management Report by Independent Research Firm

Business Wire Business Wire -
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--1E, a leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX), announced today that it has been named a Leader in...
Continua a leggere

Streaming Video Alliance Rebrands as Streaming Video Technology Alliance

Business Wire Business Wire -
New Name Reinforces the Alliance’s Mission to Help Solve Critical Technical Industry Challenges Inherent in Delivering High-quality Streaming Video...
Continua a leggere

Sasol Deploys Innovative Technology to Pinpoint Emissions Reduction Opportunities

Business Wire Business Wire -
Sasol has committed to reduce emissions globally by 30% by 2030 The company will deploy innovative AI-driven technology at its...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

1E Named a Leader in End-User Experience Management Report by Independent Research Firm

Business Wire