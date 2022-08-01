Orbweaver Announces the Hiring of Fernando Spada to Executive Team

Electronics supply chain veteran to lead company’s marketing and revenue generation efforts

BETHLEHEM, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Orbweaver LLC, a leading provider of digital supply chain integration solutions for electronic components, is proud to announce the hiring of industry veteran Fernando Spada. As Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer, Spada will oversee and drive the enhancement of Orbweaver’s branding and positioning in target markets, define and execute demand generation initiatives to accelerate growth, and implement the demand and revenue generation elements of the Orbweaver Business System.

Spada brings cross-functional and global expertise in the electronic components industry, a strategic mindset, and a passion for all things digital. He began his career with KEMET Electronics Corp., a subsidiary of YAGEO Corp. and part of the YAGEO Group. Over his 25 years at KEMET, Spada had multiple roles with increasing responsibility in engineering, operations, business unit management, product management, distribution sales and marketing.

“Fernando’s impressive knowledge base and comprehensive expertise make him a valuable asset in this dynamic industry, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome him to our executive team,” says Chris Ciesielka, CEO of Orbweaver. “With his contributions, we’ll uncover new growth opportunities as we continue to lead the industry in supply chain digitization.”

Following his tenure at KEMET, Spada was the Director of Global Marketing, Connection Systems, at Aptiv, a $15 billion mobility and EV industrial-tech company. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electro-Mechanical Engineering from Universidad Panamericana, Mexico; a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Texas; and a Master in Business Administration from the China Europe International Business School in Shanghai.

Spada is ready to tackle his new role on August 1.

“I am excited to join a visionary company like Orbweaver that’s facilitating automation in what’s traditionally been a very manual business,” Spada says. “Today’s market demands digital solutions, and I’m with the best possible organization to provide these for customers.”

About Orbweaver Sourcing, LLC: Orbweaver is a data integration and automation company based in Bethlehem, PA. The company moves roughly one million pieces of information per second for its customers, and is a trusted provider to the largest global manufacturers and distributors. Orbweaver has led the charge in supply chain integration and automation in the electronic industry since 2012. For more information visit www.orbweaver.com.

