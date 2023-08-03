Orbus Software Cloud Annual Recurring Revenue Grows 77%

Demand for SaaS enterprise transformation platform fuels growth, alongside impressive customer retention rates

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DigitalTransformation–Enterprise architecture solutions provider, Orbus Software, has achieved strong revenue growth in the last year. During this period, the SaaS business grew by 77%, with a net revenue retention of 112% and a customer retention rate of more than 97%. Since receiving investment in December 2020, the company’s SaaS platform ARR has grown by 2,035%.





Over 50% of the company’s growth came from EMEA, with government and finance industries accounting for more than half of this. Within North America, manufacturing was the key contributor, and APAC saw success in the engineering, mining, and utilities sectors. This highlights that, despite ongoing economic pressures, regulated sectors continue to invest in technology to modernize their operations and reinforces the need for an enterprise transformation platform that helps master complexity and streamline decision-making.

Gareth Burton, CEO of Orbus Software, noted, “Orbus’s continued strong growth is fundamentally driven by the value our solutions provide and the commitment of our global team. Our flagship product, OrbusInfinity, continues to attract new organizations and delight long-standing customers. We are committed to helping private and public organizations, across all geographies, with their strategic transformation initiatives, by providing forensic visibility into business operations and technology infrastructure through our enterprise transformation platform. Customers and analysts recognize Orbus as a trusted leader that empowers enterprises to restructure, re-imagine, and re-engineer their business processes and technology landscapes to drive long-term success.”

In the first half of 2023, business highlights included:

Customer Growth : Strong performance in regulated industries led by the government sector, which accounted for 28% of global growth. North America saw significant growth with new customers including Henny Penny, Irving Oil, Mattamy, Medtronic, and NextCare. In addition, EMEA was the leading market for net new customers, including AB Foods and Aldermore Bank.

: Strong performance in regulated industries led by the government sector, which accounted for 28% of global growth. North America saw significant growth with new customers including Henny Penny, Irving Oil, Mattamy, Medtronic, and NextCare. In addition, EMEA was the leading market for net new customers, including AB Foods and Aldermore Bank. Customer Retention: The company’s SaaS platform OrbusInfinity had a customer churn rate of less than 1%, with additional migrations from the Orbus on-premises offering from customers including Alaska Airlines, Mizuho, and the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services.

The company’s SaaS platform OrbusInfinity had a customer churn rate of less than 1%, with additional migrations from the Orbus on-premises offering from customers including Alaska Airlines, Mizuho, and the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services. Customer Success: Recognized for the 7th consecutive year as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice in the 2023 Voice of the Customer for Enterprise Architecture Tools. This builds on prior industry recognition, where Orbus was named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Architecture Tools and in the Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Architecture Management Suites in Q1 2023. Orbus is one of only three vendors to receive industry recognition in all three reports.

Recognized for the 7th consecutive year as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice in the 2023 Voice of the Customer for Enterprise Architecture Tools. This builds on prior industry recognition, where Orbus was named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Architecture Tools and in the Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Architecture Management Suites in Q1 2023. Orbus is one of only three vendors to receive industry recognition in all three reports. Product: During H1 OrbusInfinity completed the Australian Government’s (IRAP) assessment. In H2, Orbus, in partnership with the Microsoft AI and Emerging Technologies team, will incorporate AI to further automate and accelerate data analysis, resulting in deeper insights for customers to drive more informed decision-making.

OrbusInfinity completed the Australian Government’s (IRAP) assessment. In H2, Orbus, in partnership with the Microsoft AI and Emerging Technologies team, will incorporate AI to further automate and accelerate data analysis, resulting in deeper insights for customers to drive more informed decision-making. People : Paddy Deller was appointed CFO in June, bringing a wealth of experience in finance, including mergers and acquisitions within the SaaS sector.

: Paddy Deller was appointed CFO in June, bringing a wealth of experience in finance, including mergers and acquisitions within the SaaS sector. Customer Engagement: The company held two user group events in London and New York in the spring, where it invited customers to connect with other users, discuss ways to maximize the value of the platform, and offer direct input into the product innovation roadmap.

About Orbus Software

Orbus Software is a leading provider of cloud solutions for enterprise transformation, with regional offices in Australia, Poland, the US, and UK. Its enterprise platform provides a comprehensive view of applications, systems, and data, allowing leaders to make informed decisions, optimize cost, minimize risks, and maintain operational resilience in the face of constant disruption. Customers are predominantly global blue-chip enterprises and government organizations, including AstraZeneca, CIMB Bank, Investec, Three, and Saab. To learn more, follow Orbus Software on LinkedIn.

